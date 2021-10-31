GO NZ: Marlborough from every vantage point

Aerial view of the Marlborough Sounds, famed for its network of drowned valleys. Photo / 123rf

You've likely heard of the Marlborough Sounds and its network of drowned valleys. You're no doubt well aware of the Queen Charlotte Track and the fact that Marlborough wine is second-to-none. But did you know there is all manner of ways to enjoy it?

This summer, why not experience the best of Marlborough from a different angle.

Get under the water

With the water heating up to a rather pleasant 18 degrees during the summer, throw on your togs and quite literally, dive on in. If you're new to scuba diving, you can't go too wrong with the inner sounds; all diving locations are just a short boat trip from the marina. Or, if your safe space is between depths of 10 and 15 metres, Long Island – the Sounds' only official marine reserve – is an ideal spot for beginners, brimming with fish, seals and penguins. Veteran divers know that Marlborough's East Coast is where it's at for crayfish and pāua, while hardened types can tackle the unruly currents of the Tory Channel. Diving off d'Urville Island and French Pass will also reward the plucky, and wreck enthusiasts have five skeleton ships at their disposal. The most famous is the Mikhail Lermontov ocean liner, but it's a beast best left to the highly skilled.

Commandeer a boat

With the Marlborough Sounds covering 4000km2 of water, a bicycle doesn't serve the postman too well in these parts. As a result, Mail Boats have been in operation for well over a century, supplying far-flung residents with letters and supplies. You can join both the Pelorus Mail Boat from Havelock or the Beachcomber Mail Boat Cruise in Picton for a day on the water playing postie. Expect epic views, envy-inducing waterside homes and varied animal encounters, including the local mutts who escort their masters down the jetty to fetch letters. Head pats are optional but wholly recommended. Boat charters are similarly popular and, due to your surroundings, heavily (and heavenly) seafood-centric. For something a little different, head out with Katabatic Charters. Collect clams and dive for mussels with your skipper who, rather conveniently, is also a fully trained chef.

Travel by plane, train or automobile

As well as being a mecca of planes, memorabilia and WWII displays, Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre, proud guardian of three restored planes dating back to the 1930s-40s, offers sky-bound joy rides in vintage aircraft. Jump in the cockpit and take off for a rumble across the sky. Marlborough isn't short on scenic flights and various companies such as PMH Aviation offer small aircraft sightseeing and Helitours. For those who prefer land-based fun, the miniature train at Blenheim Riverside Railway weaves a delightful route along the riverbank between Blenheim Museum and the Omaka Airfield. Running on sporadic weekends and most school holidays, it's a big hit with kids. Finally, if you're in the car, it's no secret the drive to French Pass is one of pure beauty; interrupted only by a series of short, spectacular hikes. Lesser-known is the Kenepuru Road, a 100km jaw-dropper starting from Picton that skirts the fringes of Kenepuru Sound.

Marlborough isn't short on scenic flights, with various companies offering both small aircraft sightseeing and helitours. Photo / MarlboroughNZ; Bare Kiwi

Sink a glass or two

But of course, this is Marlborough when all said and done. Home to an impeccable drop of sauvignon blanc and the Marlborough Wine Trail with its 30 cellar doors. If you like biking as well as wining, The Golden Mile is an undaunting 6km bike ride through Rapaura and Renwick, pedalled over two days. If that sounds like a generous allocation of time, it's because the route is peppered with nine inviting wineries. We'll say no more. Next on the liquid agenda is The Wine Station. Located in the newly renovated Blenheim Railway Station, sample from a menu of 80 premium Marlborough wines and complementary gourmet platters. No need to despair if wine is not your tipple, Blenheim's Bavarian-inspired Dodson Street Beer Garden pours New Zealand's largest collection of craft beers. Having said that, if you're as wine mad as they come, Marlborough Wine Barrel Cabins invite guests to sleep right beside the vines, in giant-sized wine barrels no less.

Marlborough is home to an impeccable drop of sauvignon blanc and the Marlborough Wine Trail with its 30 cellar doors. Photo / 123rf

Follow your taste buds

A constant on the Marlborough must-eat dining scene, greenshell mussels are a long-term speciality of The Mussell Pot restaurant in Havelock. Failing that, duck your head into the Mills Bay Mussels Tasting Room on the marina to lock lips with their freshest catch of greenshells, available, much like a wine tasting, as a mussel tasting. Back on the water, but sticking with the green theme, combine a leisurely cruise on the Sounds with a mountain of freshly steamed mussels as part of a Greenshell Mussell Cruise. In a similar vein, The Seafood Odyssea Cruise satisfies guests with an afternoon of gorging on local seafood (think fresh salmon, mussels and Cloudy Bay clams), Marlborough wine and an endless supply of good views.

Combine a leisurely cruise on the Sounds with a mountain of freshly steamed mussels as part of a Greenshell Mussell Cruise. Photo / MarlboroughNZ

Check alert level restrictions and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz