GO NZ: Light artist Angus Muir shares his favourite travel memories

An Angus Muir light installation at Dunedin's Tunnel Beach. Photo / Supplied

The light artist Angus Muir reminisces about Kiwi holidays past, present and future

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?

Some solid memories as a kid involve freediving and fishing on Kaikōura's south coast. Fishing on the edge of the continental shelf in hundreds of metres of water reeling in endless blue cod. A lot of time spent south of Dunedin in Wangaloa at the family crib. Also great memories in Dunedin at Sandfly Bay among the dunes and always loved Tunnel Beach.

Waikahoa Campground in Northland's Mimiwhangata Coastal Park is one of light artist Angus Muir's favourite remote holiday spots. Photo / Supplied

Where is your favourite off-the-beaten-track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

The beautiful white sands of Ōpoutere in the Coromandel. Not too far from Auckland, it is another world there. Camping under the pine trees, a stone's throw from the beach.

Fishing, swimming and exploring. No cell coverage is another positive. Sometimes we take our caravan, other times a tent under the trees. Disconnecting with work and the digital world makes this place so special.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

Anywhere across the level 3 border! I think a beautiful camping spot up north would be the way to go. Waikahoa Campground – which is located in the Mimiwhangata Coastal Park is a stunning secluded location. It is about an hour north of Whangārei on Northland's east coast. You have to carry all your camping gear in over a small walk but it's worth it. The sunsets are breathtaking. Fishing and swimming on your doorstep.

What's your dream NZ roadtrip?

I spend a lot of time in the North Island, so it would probably be the South Island. The West Coast is an area I haven't spent a lot of time, so potentially starting in Nelson, down into Westport. Follow the coast south to Haast then head inland to Wānaka and the Great Lakes region. Maybe pop out in the Catlins before flying out of Dunedin.

Light artist Angus Muir, whose installation Ripple will be lighting up Exchange Lane as part of Auckland Artweek, November 5-14. Photo / Supplied

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

My ultimate holiday right now would be Stewart Island I think. It's not so much a luxury holiday, but a dream location I want to visit. I think it would comprise some time in Oban in some nice accommodation, fishing, and if time allowed tramp the North West or Southern Circuit. I have heard amazing things. About as far away from Auckland as one can get at the moment.

See Angus Muir's work Ripple, a suspended outdoor light installation in Exchange Lane that can be viewed even under alert level 3 restrictions. The work is one of many in the Heart of the City for Artweek Auckland, November 5–14. artweekauckland.co.nz