GO NZ: Kiwi musician Louis Baker's favourite travel memories

Kiwi musician Louis Baker has many great Kiwi holiday memories, including trips to Fiordland and fly-fishing with his father. Photo / Ashley Alexander

A LIFE IN TRAVEL

LOUIS BAKER

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?

I have great memories of going fly fishing with Dad. We would travel up by car from Wellington and fish the Tauranga Taupō River, and Lake Taupō. It was always peaceful. We would have lots of laughs, talk about life, and take in the great outdoors. These days, me and the old man don't fish together as much as I would like to, but we do have an annual fishing trip where we head to all the same old spots we fished back when I was in my early teens. We still have plenty of laughs, a few beers, and end up having philosophical conversations about life.

Where is your favourite off the beaten track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

I head out to Castlepoint or Mataikona. It's rugged and beautiful. The roar of the sea and the clear night sky give me space to breathe and reset. This is the kind of place I like to write lyrics and relax.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?



I always enjoy heading to the Coromandel. We have some family friends up there who always show us great manaakitanga, and have lived there for generations, so they know all about the area. Hanging with locals is when you really get to experience the essence of a place, and get to know all the best spots for a good kai.

What's your dream NZ road trip?

I would love to head back to the South Island and explore around the West Coast and Fiordland again. There's a lot to discover around that part of the world, endless moments that make your jaw drop with how beautiful, ancient and precious the whenua is. Lake Manapouri is a beautiful little spot. It was a nice sunny day when my girlfriend and I went down there to explore, and the lake views were mind-blowing. There are some ridiculously stunning views down there, it's definitely worth the trip!

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

It would be a large luxury villa somewhere secluded in the Bay of Islands, right by the beach. The kitchen would be stocked with local produce and beer. I'd have my friends there, and my guitar. I love the energy, feeling and warmth up there.

Louis Baker's nationwide tour begins this weekend, visiting Auckland (July 3), Nelson (July 9), Christchurch (July 10) and Wellington (July 17). His EP Love Levitates is out now. louisbaker.co.nz

For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com