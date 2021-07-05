Kiwi musician Lizzie Marvelly shares pregnancy with adorable ultrasound video

Kiwi musician Lizzie Marvelly has announced that she will be expecting her first child with wife Lisa Gerrard with an ultrasound video posted to Instagram. Photo / Supplied / Instagram

Marvelly announced the pregnancy on Instagram with a too-cute-for-words ultrasound video of her baby-to-be kicking up a storm. Marvelly captioned the announcement:

"Best birthday present ever. Baby girl Marvelly-Gerrard will be making her entrance in January. Both mamas extremely excited, and this māmā a little apprehensive for the months ahead given the strength of that kick!"

This will be the 32-year-old Kiwi musician's first child. The adorable video shows the couple's baby wriggling and kicking inside the womb.

A number of Kiwi celebrities and personalities took to social media to congraulate Marvelly and her partner, including P Money, Kim Crossman, and Megan Mansell.

She shares the baby joy with wife Lisa Gerrard, whom she married in an intimate ceremony in December last year, after their ceremony was initially delayed due to Covid-19.

At the time, the opera star tweeted a snap of her with her new wife on their wedding day captioned, "I married the love of my life, my best friend, my everything. My beautiful wife."

I married the love of my life, my best friend, my everything. My beautiful wife ❤️👰🏼‍♀️👰🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LOQxiBAgJo — Lizzie Marvelly (@LizzieMarvelly) December 8, 2020

Marvelly is a well-known public figure, initially beginning her career as a classical singer before crossing over to more mainstream pop music. Marvelly is also a former columnist for the Weekend Herald. Marvelly was appointed as director for Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa in July 2020.

Marvelly came out as bisexual in May 2018 after being nominated for an LGBTI award.