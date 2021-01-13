GO NZ: Hotel review - Waiheke's Onetangi Beach Apartments

View over Onetangi Beach Apartments on the shores of Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

Samantha Olley checks into the Onetangi Beach Apartments at Waiheke Island

Location: Onetangi Beach, on the northern side of Waiheke Island, can be reached via public transport on the bus from the ferry landing at Mātiatia. It's about a 30-minute ride to Onetangi and the apartments are just a minute's walk from the bus stop. It takes about 20 minutes by taxi from the ferry terminal to get to Onetangi.



What's in the neighbourhood? The number one attraction at Onetangi is the white sand beach stretching nearly 2km in length. It's bordered by a small beachside community, with about 1300 residents, cafes and restaurants, and bush. Just 50m from the apartments are three restaurants sure to meet your dining needs and plenty of eateries are within a 10-minute walk for further variety.

My room: A single bedroom and ensuite with an enormous dining and lounging area, opening on to wrap-around balconies.

View over Onetangi Beach, Waiheke Island. Photo / File

The bed: King size at least. Fell asleep too soon to check exactly. Need I say it was very comfortable and cosy.

Bathroom: Extremely clean, consisting of toilet, basin and shower with great pressure. Plenty of rails to hang your togs on.

Toiletries: All the basics from Ashley & Co and easy on sensitive skin like mine.

Free Wi-Fi? Yes, and fast.

Noise: Very quiet considering the main beach stretch is just 20m away. Birdsong was noticeable from the balcony.

Price: From $255 per night.

What's so good about this place? Sea views, sunny, super clean, close proximity to the beach, private and extremely spacious, with room service and onsite parking if you need it. Large TV with more than 50 channels. Lovely beach bach touches with the wide use of wood, art and even board games in the TV cabinet, alongside the more luxurious details of a hotel apartment. Electric bikes and sea kayaks available for use too. The staff are lovely and have all the local knowledge you need to make the most of your time on the island. Some apartments have laundry facilities included in the rooms, this one didn't but there are shared coin laundry machines available onsite.

Contact: 5/7 Onetangi, Auckland 1081

