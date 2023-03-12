Frontier Airlines pays agents bonus for charging passengers for oversized baggage

The airline said employees receive a monetary incentive to check carry on bags and charge passengers who exceed the baggage limits. Photo / File

The airline said employees receive a monetary incentive to check carry on bags and charge passengers who exceed the baggage limits. Photo / File

Frontier Airlines pays gate agents a bonus when they charge passengers for oversized bags when boarding, according to a spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the low-cost carrier told The Independent the fee is “simply an incentive for our airport customer service agents to help ensure compliance with our policies and that all customers are treated equally”.

This follows an incident where a passenger claimed they were charged US$100 (NZ$162) to check a bag, even though it seemed to fit size limits.

Dyana Villa shared a video to social media showing her and a friend fitting carry-on bags into the luggage sizer at the airport. The video catches the agent saying “they don’t fit, you’re forcing them down”, referring to the bags.

A second airline employee then approaches, looks at the bag and can be heard saying: “That’s our policy, ma’am.”

Villa has shared 17 videos to TikTok about the incident, which have collectively gained more than 12.6 million views.

Villa followed up with a second video and claims she was contacted by a Frontier Airlines attendant who said staff can receive a US$10 bonus when they check a passenger bag and charge a fee.

According to Villa, the staff member said they were “so tired, we’ve been getting so many complaints and then people complain to us, etc”.

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed there was an incentive for customer service agents but claimed Villa’s story was not accurate as she had a second carry-on bag.

Customers are allowed one free personal item that fits within the smaller sizer box. However, Villa had an additional carry-on bag that could not be combined into one bag that fitted within the sizer, they explained.

The spokesperson said passengers have “multiple reminders and opportunities” to pay lower fees for additional bags. Letting passengers bring additional bags without charging would not be fair, they added.

Frontier Airlines passengers can bring one personal item for free but it must be no larger than 14″H X 18″W X 8″D. These measurements typically allow for items like purses, totes, briefcases and computer bags.