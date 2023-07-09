Bastille Day Fireworks at the Eiffel Tower, Paris: France has banned the posession of pyrotechnics over the national day. Photo / Yann Caradec

France has banned the sale or possession of a popular element of the national Bastille Day celebrations: Fireworks.

Every July 14 France celebrates the storming of the Paris Bastille in 1789, an event that was the firing short in the French Revolution. Fireworks, ‘pétard’ crackers and pyrotechnic displays are a big part of the festivities. However, this July celebrations may be very different for anyone in Paris or the 450 provinces.

After recent unrest and rioting in Paris and Marseilles over the past week, following the death of Nahel Merzouk, fireworks have become a divisive topic. The state is wary of too much revolutionary fervour.

On Sunday France published articles against “pyrotechnic articles” in the national gazette.

“In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the 14 July festivities, the sale, carrying, transport and use of pyrotechnic articles and fireworks will be prohibited on national territory until 15 July inclusively,” read the decree on Sunday, which was addressed to citizens, foreign nationals and the pyrotechnic industry.

Fireworks were used as weapons during the recent street riots. The state does not wish to see a repeat of scenes where rockets and fireworks were hurled at police.

Prime minister Élisabeth Borne said the edict was published to calm the population and that the prospect of fireworks on the streets had citizens “quite worried”.

Borne said that the firework ban was part of a security operation that would be deployed “to protect the French during these two sensitive days”.

The rioting last week in French cities resulted in 3700 arrests according to official figures.

Bastille Day is celebrated across France and French overseas territories around the world, including New Caledonia and French Polynesia. It is not thought the edict will affect the annual Bastille firework displays in Noumea, which take place on July 13.



