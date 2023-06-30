The peloton climbs amongst the scenic hills of Tour de France in 2019. Photo / 123RF

While the actual bike riding that takes place during the Tour de France is certainly impressive, it’s also very easy to become distracted by the incredible scenery that surrounds those hard-pedalling athletes.

The rolling, mountainous hills of central France make up the setting for the famed bike races. This year, the men’s race set off on July 1 and the women’s will start on July 23.

This list of cities and towns is not totally extensive - the men’s race does include a whopping 21 stages, after all - but it could inspire a more sedate getaway to one of the route’s travel hot spots.

Bilbao

The Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain. Photo / 123RF

The men’s race begins in Bilbao, a city that lies in the Basque Country of northern Spain. Astute readers will have noted that this is, in fact, not in France. Bilbao is known as the home of the Guggenheim, the recognisable structure that catapulted architect Frank Gehry was built here in 1997. Besides the museum, the city also has well-preserved streets in Zazpikaleak/Casco Viejo, a medieval neighbourhood in the Ibaiondo district. Some of the attractions throughout the old quarter date back to the 14th century. The seven streets are the main highlight, with historical buildings that house cafes, pintxo bars and other boutique-type stores.

Bordeaux

The reflecting pool in Bordeaux is a stunning, must-see attraction in the city. Photo /123RF

The city of Bordeaux sits on the river of Garonne in South Western France. It’s a city full of historic architecture and hosts the possibility for obscenely beautiful river walks. As the name of the city may have tipped off, it’s also one of the most famous wine capitals in the world, known for its world-famous wine fair Vinexpo and its relation to rolling hectares of vineyards. One of the must-see attractions in Bordeaux is the Miroir d’eau, the world’s largest reflecting pool - it casts a stunning reflection of the Place de la Bourse.

Paris Champs-Élysées

The Arc de Triomphe often marks the finish line for Tour de France. Photo / 123RF

The Tour de France often ends with a picturesque sprint down Avenue des Champs-Élysées, with the cyclists pedalling past the majestic tourist magnet of the Arc de Triomphe. With the race coming to an end in the cobbled streets of Paris, there is so much to explore. You might head along to a busy tour, explore the lesser-known Left Bank or pick a quieter district appropriate for a family stay.