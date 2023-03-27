A protester kicks a tear gas canister in front of the Opera at the end of a rally in Paris last week. Photo / AP

The city of love is filled with piles of stinking trash and street fires and New Zealand tourists are warned to anticipate a markedly different Paris.

Protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reforms, which include a proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, are under way in France.

As a result, travellers are using TikTok to show the present situation in the city, which is renowned for being romanticised in films and TV shows such as Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

Several videos portraying a sorrowful and at times alarming depiction of the crowded tourist spot have amassed millions of views.

Among them is a video, posted only three days ago, exhibiting rubbish scattered across the pavement, a damaged sign, and police forces controlling a riot scene. This video has garnered more than 11 million views.

King Charles, who was scheduled to embark on a state visit to France on Sunday, has deferred his travel plans due to the prevailing turmoil.

Consequently, international travellers are apprehensive about whether it is secure to continue their own excursions.

Is it safe to visit Paris?

Kiwi travellers heading to France should “exercise increased caution” due to “the ongoing threat of terrorism”. The country has been given a level 2 safety rating, out of the four levels.

“A heightened threat of terrorism remains throughout France, with a number of serious and particularly violent attacks in the past,” reads the SafeTravel website.

The recent protests have not yet been specifically mentioned.

Similarly, Australia’s government encourage tourists to be cautious but do not advise against travel to the city, or France as a whole.

Tourists have been advised to check their itineraries and attractions before visiting, in case of disruption caused by the protests. In the past, popular tourist sites such as the Eiffel Tower have previously been shut down on national strike days, including just last Thursday.



