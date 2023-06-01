The US Coast Guard's search for 18-year-old Cameron Robbins has been called off three days after he went overboard during a sunset cruise in the Bahamas. Video / u/QuietWest3764

Footage has emerged of the moments after a teenager plunged overboard from a cruise ship last week.

A video uploaded to social media reportedly captures Cameron Robbins, 18, in the water with no life jacket, before drifting away from the cruise ship, while panic and yelling rang out from the deck of the ship.

“This kid f*****g jumped off! Oh my f*****g God. Grab the buoy,” witnesses can be heard yelling in the video.

Louisiana television station WAFB has reported witness claims that it appears the young man jumped overboard after a dare.

The search for Robbins began last Wednesday after the Royal Bahamas Defence Force contacted the US Coast Guard at 11.30pm, reporting that a man had fallen from the Blackbeard’s Revenge cruise ship.

CNN reports that a spokeswoman for Louisiana State University said Robbins, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was on a trip with friends celebrating graduation from high school when he went overboard.

The US Coast Guard used helicopters and ocean sentry crews during the search, which covered more than 840sq km before it was called off on Friday evening.

The family, who travelled to the Bahamas in the week,thanked the Bahamas government, the US Coast Guard, the United Cajun Navy and Congressman Garrett Graves “for everything they have done for us”.

“In this time of grief, we thank our family, friends and wellwishers for granting us the privacy we need to properly remember our son and mourn his loss.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to fundraise for the Robbins family. The page reads, “Cameron went missing during a boating excursion in the Bahamas directly following his high school graduation from University High in Baton Rouge, LA. This fundraiser is to support the Robbins family for anything they may need during this time.”

As of writing, the page has raised US$13,880 ($23,000) from 118 donations.