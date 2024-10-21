Experience an eco-friendly 8-night getaway in Queensland with stays in both Cairns and Fitzroy Island. Spend 5 nights at the 4-star Mantra Trilogy in Cairns, where you’ll embark on a Green Island Eco Adventure, including snorkelling, a self-guided island walk, and a glass-bottom boat tour. Then relax for 3 nights at the eco-certified Fitzroy Island Resort, with return ferry transfers and access to a complimentary guest activity program featuring fish feeding, bush walks, and marine talks. Plus, save up to $599 per couple.

Starting at $1845 for two, this deal is on sale until December 6, 2024. Travel between November 1 to December 26, 2024, and January 4 to March 31, 2025. Contact: Flight Centre, call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz/product/19587047

Swim in the pristine water in Cairns.

Discover southern France

Trace the paths of Van Gogh, Cézanne, and Gauguin on this remarkable journey through southern France. Cruise along the Rhône and Saône rivers, savouring the region’s exquisite wine and cuisine while uncovering its many treasures. Wander the streets of Arles that inspired Van Gogh, visit the magnificent Palace of the Popes in Avignon, and enjoy a charming “Village Day” in Viviers. For those seeking a more active adventure, hike through the Rhône vineyards or cycle around Lyon, a city designed for cyclists.

Experience the unforgettable charm of “Burgundy & Provence” with World Travellers package, where tradition runs as deep as the historic grapevines on the hills. Tour from Lyon to Ares aboard Uniworld’s S.S Catherine for seven nights for as low as $7379 per person twin share. Book before October 31, 2024 and save up to 20% on select 2025 Cruises. Depart on April 27, May 11, and June 8 and 22, 2025. Contact: World Travellers, call at 0800 777 730 or visit worldtravellers.co.nz/deals

Cruise to southern France with this deal.

Viking’s popular polar experience

Viking’s 13-day Antarctic Explorer voyage from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia visits the Antarctic peninsula, where you will witness towering glaciers, snow-covered landscapes, immense icebergs and once-in-a-lifetime wildlife viewing. In the footsteps of explorers such as Amundsen, Shackleton and Scott, you will be one of the few to discover the world’s last truly wild frontier. Each day brings new surprises and the opportunity to change plans to maximise wildlife sightings and adapt to ever-changing weather.

Viking’s state-of-the-art Polar Class expedition ships host 378 guests and are purpose-built for expeditions. With more indoor and outdoor viewing areas than other expedition vessels, you will get as close as possible to the most majestic scenery on earth. A fleet of military pro zodiacs, Special Operations Boats, two-seater kayaks and two yellow submarines enhance your experience.

Priced from $20,495pp in a Nordic Balcony Stateroom with included airfare for your companion on all 2025, 2026 and 2027 expedition voyages if booked before November 15, 2024. Contact Viking Cruises, call 0800 448 517 or visit vikingcruises.com.au