Checked luggage is the source of many travel woes particularly given the current problems facing airports, as they get back on the carousel after a global pandemic.

Checked luggage is the source of many travel woes particularly given the current problems facing airports, as they get back on the carousel after a global pandemic.

At the beginning of the week with impending school holiday airport congestion, Air New Zealand were encouraging passengers travelling domestically to fly light and check-in early "to avoid any queues at kiosks and airports."

Missing, mangled or late luggage claims can derail a trip. That's why many frequent flyers will recommend going hand-luggage only. For one group of professional travellers have distilled the art of living out of a single piece of carry-on luggage : cabin crew.

A flight attendant with years worth of experience has packed her lessons into a 12-step guide to flying light.

Talking to Insider Magazine, here are her tips to take with you on your next holiday.

1. Weigh up your options: know plane weight limits before you pack

It's not one-size fits all when it comes to weight and size restrictions. Carry on can range between 5 and 15kg.

"It's one thing to pack efficiently and use all the space possible, but it's pointless if your bag ends up too heavy for the plane."

Different cabin classes on airlines can increase your allowance. For example Air New Zealand's premium economy increases carry-on allowance from one piece to 2 bags up to

2. Pack lighter towards the top of the bag

If it's good enough for your groceries then it's good enough for your hand luggage.

Dedicates and lighter clothing to the top advises the attendant.

"This helps lessen potential wrinkles on your clothes, and everything tends to stay more organised throughout the flight."

3. Wear your bulkiest items instead of packing them

Bulky heavy footwear and layers are best worn to make room in your valuable carry-on case.

"Try to wear the heaviest items at the airport — things like clunky winter boots or jackets.

As a bonus, big coats with lots of pockets can help carry valuables and add additional luggage space to your person.

4. Use your shoes — especially for dedicates

Many passengers forget to utilise all the space within their shoes. This is a waste, says our attendant - especially when you could be cramming in extra pairs of undies.

"I always put underwear, socks, or small tops inside shoes. It saves some space and also keeps shoes from looking squished when you unpack."

Rigid shoes can help protect more delicate items such as bottles or electronics.

5. Wrap your belt around the inside of the bag

Coil belts around your bag - rather than letting them hang loose.

"Simply rolling them up takes up unnecessary space." You can happily pack your belongings inside.

Compression bags are a particularly nerdy travel accessory, but our attendant swears by them. Photo / Getty Images

6. Check your liquids and your destination

Some destinations have a limit on the volume and number of liquids. Pay close attention, or pay with expensive cosmetics.

"For example, when travelling to Europe, all liquids need to be presented in a 1-quart clear, plastic zip bag, and you can only have one bag per person."

7. Think vertically to find more space

Just when you think there's no more space, try sitting up your case or carry-on pack. Packing your bag flat on your hotel bed will warp your sense of how much space you have when zipped up and carried.

"I'm always able to push a few more items in because the rest of the clothes shift to the bottom, creating more space on the top."

8. Don't buy new toiletries!

"New toiletry products can explode in cabin pressure, so opt for partially

full items," she advises. Double pack your toiletries in plastic, for extra insurance against inconvenient leaks.

Stop, pack and roll: Rolling clothes saves space versus folding. Photo / Sarah Brown, Unsplash

9. Unnecessary items are your enemy

When travelling light, plan your outfits carefully and forget about bringing "options". Every item must be worn. You don't have any room for passengers.

"Take some time and lay out all the clothes you're planning to wear for each day."

10. Pack a bag for dirty laundry

"There's nothing worse than mixing clothes in a suitcase."

A spare inner liner or bin bag can help keep your cleans separate from dirties.

Pack in, pack out.

11. Rolling clothes really does save space, not ironing

Yes, it's been said before, but rolling clothes can help you pack more into your holiday.

"I'm not exactly sure how it works, but when you roll your clothes instead of folding them, it takes less space."

As for whether it leaves your clothes less wrinkled, that's a packing urban legend.

12. Vacuum bags can help you squeeze more space

Compression bags are a particularly nerdy travel accessory, but a blessing for those who need to make the most of absolutely every cubic centimetres.

"They work like a vacuum and suck all the air out of the clothes. I've easily fit three airtight bags into one carry-on."

Compressing bulky fabric and clothes into a tight block - once you vacuum pack, you won't turn back.