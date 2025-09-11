Authentic China, unforgettable travel

The best journeys can’t be googled – you have to be guided.

The world’s oldest living civilisation is also one of its most spellbinding – a vast, storied land where Kiwi travel dreams come true like nowhere else.

Imagine gliding your hand along the weathered stone railing of a centuries-old bridge as mist rises from the lake below; gazing up at mountains so jagged and surreal they barely look real; watching master chefs fold dumplings by hand as they have for millennia; or riding a gondola up a sacred peak once climbed only by monks.

This is the kind of China getaway you remember vividly: rich in history, beauty and surprise, and far more varied than most first-time visitors ever expect.

But unlocking this kind of experience – beyond the crowds and clichés – isn’t easy. China is vast, layered and complex. To uncover its authentic wonders, you need expert tour guides with decades of experience.

That’s where Wendy Wu Tours comes in. For over 27 years, it has built a reputation for expertly curated itineraries that immerse travellers in the real China: with none of the stress and all of the magic.

“We hear time and again from guests who say, ‘I had no idea China was this beautiful,’” says Paul Dymond, managing director of Wendy Wu Tours.

“There’s so much more to it than the Great Wall, the big cities and pandas. We help Kiwis unlock those unexpected moments that make a trip truly unforgettable.”

That’s not to say these packages skip the highlights. Of course the Great Wall, Terracotta Warriors and panda sanctuaries are included – they’re iconic for a reason. But what sets these itineraries apart is how the icons are experienced, along with the hidden gems.

Forget the selfie-stick swarms and box-ticking tours – these are richer, more meaningful encounters that go far beyond the usual postcard highlights with deeper insights and quieter, more genuine moments.

Great Wall Autumn

A standout example is Gubei Water Town, a resort north of Beijing that looks lifted from history – and largely is. Craftsmen painstakingly relocated it brick by brick from an ancient village near Shanghai, rebuilding it in traditional style while adding modern hotels and restaurants – and providing rare access to an unrestored stretch of the Great Wall.

“The scenery is stunning up there. And at night, they light the Wall with candles, which makes it particularly beautiful,” says Dymond. “And every time I’ve walked that part of the Wall with a group, we’ll spend a few hours there and pass maybe only half a dozen other people – that’s it.”

One of the greatest delights of an expertly guided tour is what you don’t do on it. You don’t have to wrestle with timetables, guess at menus, or waste time on the wrong attractions. Everything from flights and entry fees to hotels and restaurants is pre-arranged for you.

“There’s nothing better than waking up each day and just getting on with enjoying the experience,” says Dymond. “We take care of all the logistics, so all you need to do is be present.”

And there’s plenty to be present for – especially when it comes to food.

“There’s a huge variety in the meals, which often really surprises our guests,” Dymond says. “We go to genuinely local places, and our guides explain and demystify the various delicacies. Guests often try things they’d never have ordered on their own and end up loving them.”

Beijing Street Food

Although Wendy Wu Tours operates in several countries, its deepest roots are in China, where it began leading tours in 1998. The guide on that very first trip still works with the brand today.

“A lot of our guides have been with us for over 15 years, and we use our China-based guides to train all our others around the world. When you travel with us in China, you’re getting award-winning guides who are genuinely passionate about showing the country off,” says Dymond.

“It often surprises people how welcoming the Chinese are. Whether it’s our guides or everyday people on the street, there’s an intense pride in their culture and a keenness to share it. That warmth is something our guests consistently mention in their reviews – not just from our guides, but from locals everywhere.”

Kiwi travellers also often marvel at just how sophisticated and accessible China’s tourist attractions are, as the country’s immense domestic travel market has driven huge investment in making even remote sights comfortably reachable.

Take Zhangjiajie, for instance – a place where otherworldly nature meets engineering ambition. Here, you can step out across the world’s longest and highest glass-bottom bridge, suspended between two sheer sandstone cliffs, then ascend more than 300m in under two minutes via a glass-walled outdoor elevator built into the side of the mountain.

They’re the kinds of experiences many Kiwis dream of but few discover – unless they’re shown the way.

