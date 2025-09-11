Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Wendy Wu Tours

Wendy Wu Tours

Authentic China, unforgettable travel


The best journeys can’t be googled – you have to be guided.

The world’s oldest living civilisation is also one of its most spellbinding – a vast, storied land where Kiwi travel dreams come true like nowhere else.

Imagine gliding your hand along the weathered stone railing of a centuries-old

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save