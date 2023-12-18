Wouldn't you rather spend Christmas at the luxurious Millbrook Resort in Arrowtown? Photo / Supplied

As the song goes, “it’s the most wonderful time of the year”. However, with the countdown to Christmas looming over us, in tow with the growing stack of presents to wrap, meals to prepare and the washing up that often follows suit, it can also be the most stressful time of the year too.

With all of this in mind, why don’t you step away from the Christmas hustle and bustle and rather retreat to a place where you can sit back, relax and watch someone else juggle the Christmas cooking and cleaning duties for once.

With the help of Booking.com, we’ve collated some of the most festive resorts and hotels in New Zealand, where you can wake up, open your presents and enjoy your Christmas feast – all without a care in the world.

Prince's Gate, Rotorua, New Zealand

Prince's Gate, Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

Prince’s Gate lies in the heart of Rotorua, just less than 100m away from the beautiful lakefront that this geothermal city is famed for. The hotel has 50 stylish guestrooms and apartments for you to relax in between jaunts to the close-by Government Gardens and Polynesian Spa.

An festive lunch or dinner is on offer for Christmas Day. Once you’ve had your fill of food and drink, you can go for a refreshing dip in one of the hotel’s thermal pools. Christmas couldn’t be calmer.

Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown, New Zealand

Millbrook Resort, Arrowtown. Photo / Supplied

This luxurious, award-winning retreat is situated amongst 500 acres of beautiful Kiwi countryside. Its impressive selection of suites and villas offer clear views of the surrounding mountains, as well as access to a golf course and day spa to keep your days busy.

For Christmas Day itself, staff members encourage guests to hang up their aprons and let them do all the work. Two different venues will be open across the resort, from formal dinner opportunities to more casual buffet lunches. So, no matter how you’d prefer to spend the day, there will be plenty of choice at Millbrook Resort.

The Cordis, Auckland, New Zealand

The Cordis, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

The Cordis offers nothing but fun for its guests this Christmas. Expect a sumptuous feast, complete with gourmet trimmings. As well as your festive favourites for lunch, there will be decorations and cheesy Christmas carols aplenty.

If you need to pause and take a break from the celebrations, cosy up in one of the 411 modern guestrooms and suites – all decorated with warm wood, handcrafted furniture and quality textiles - perfect for celebrating a no-stress Christmas.

Wallaceville House, Upper Hutt, New Zealand

Wallaceville House, Upper Hutt. Photo / Supplied

The staff at Wallaceville House invite guests to experience their friendly service over Christmas Day Lunch, either indoors amongst its historic splendour or outdoors in its stunning gardens.

If you can bear to leave the comfort of your own private studio, complete with balcony and en-suite bathroom, there is plenty to see and do. The house is situated only five minutes’ drive from Trentham Racecourse, and 40 minutes away from the breathtaking Lake Wairarapa. This is the perfect getaway for couples looking for a romantic Christmas - just the two of them.

The Country Hotel, Napier, New Zealand

The Country Hotel, Napier. Photo / Supplied

Located in the beautiful Napier, this luxurious 5-star hotel can be found at the very centre of the Art Deco Precinct. Originally built in 1909 for Hawke’s Bay County Council, the rooms at The Country Hotel are beautifully designed and offer stunning, antique furnishings and historically-breathtaking charm. While the restaurant and bar are closed come Christmas Day, one only has to wander around Napier to find a hearty Christmas meal to get there food fix. The Duke of Gloucester in Taradale has a great Christmas spread come December 25 and East Pier in Ahuriri is renowned for its unbeatable Chrissy lunch.



