With just 10 days to go, here are some spots staying open late for last minute shoppers. Photo / 123rf

With the countdown on for Christmas, last-minute shoppers will be feeling the stress of those lists hanging on the fridge.

December 25 has crept up on us yet again and it can be easy to turn to online shopping to fill the stockings and stack the tree in time.

But when Christmas shopping starts looking like second-guessing sizes, looking up courier deadline dates and a whole lot of panic, it’s time to hit the mall for some festive cheer – but when can you find the time?

Well, for those who relish stores decked out with twinkly lights, holly sprigs and Christmas carols, various shopping hubs and stores across New Zealand are opening their doors a little earlier and keeping them open a little later for you to get that list ticked off.

Here’s everything you need to know

Visit Santa and his elves while shopping at Westfield.

Westfield

Westfield will be keeping the lights on over the next week until 9pm at its Manukau and St Lukes stores and until 10pm in Albany, Riccarton and Newmarket.

From December 21, all Westfields will be open until 10pm, allowing you to shop the night away.

And when it’s the night before Christmas and you still need a few stocking stuffers? Westfield Albany, Manukau and St Lukes will trade from 9am-5.30pm, Westfield Riccarton from 9am-6pm and Westfield Newmarket from 9am-7pm.

Commercial Bay is keeping its doors open a little later for last-minute Christmas shopping.

Commercial Bay

If you find yourself in Auckland City, Commercial Bay and its large array of stores can be a win for some late-night shopping.

On December 15, 21 and 22, the shopping precinct will be open from 10am-8pm and on December 16, 18, 19 and 20 from 10am-7pm. The shops will shut at 6pm on December 17 and Christmas Eve.

If you're looking for options, New Zealand's largest shopping mall has extended its shopping hours.

Sylvia Park

If you’re looking for other options, New Zealand’s largest shopping mall has extended its shopping hours to make sure you have more than enough time to get those presents under the tree.

From December 15 to December 23, Sylvia Park will be open from 9am-10pm and, on Christmas Eve, will be open for business from 9am-7pm.

Faradays

When it comes to luxe gifting, your local department stores are also staying up later to ensure your list has been checked twice.

Faradays, in Parnell, will be open until 10pm on December 15, 21 and 22, until 8pm on December 19 and 20 and until 6pm on December 16, 23 and Christmas Eve.

Smith and Caughey's is definitely worth a visit this silly season - especially for its festive decor. Photo / RNZ

Smith and Caughey’s

Smith and Caughey’s flagship store on Queen St will be open from 9am-8pm on December 15, 19, 20, 21 and 22 and until 7pm on December 16, 17 and 18. It will shut at 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Its Newmarket store will be open from 10am-6pm from December 11-17 and 9am-7pm from December 18-23. Christmas Eve’s hours will be 9am-6pm.

Look no further than Ballantynes for last-minute Christmas deals.

Ballantynes

In Christchurch for Christmas? Look no further than Ballantynes for last-minute Christmas deals. From December 16 until December 20, as well as December 23, the department store will be open from 9am-6pm and then staying open until 8pm on December 21 and 22. On Christmas Eve, get your shopping done by 5pm and head home to put some milk and cookies out for Santa.

Meridian Mall in Dunedin is keeping its doors open an extra hour each day. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Meridian Mall

Dunedin’s shopping epicentre is keeping its doors open for an hour extra every day, with stores open for business from 9am-7pm between December 18 and 22. On December 16, 17 and 23, shops will be open from 9am-6pm. They will close at 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Wellington shoppers can also cram in their Christmas shopping at the 11th hour. Photo / Queensgate Shopping Centre

Queensgate Shopping Centre

Wellington shoppers can also cram in their Christmas shopping at the 11th hour, with Queensgate Shopping Centre in Lower Hutt open from 9am-10pm from December 11-16 and December 18-23. Stores will be open from 9am-6pm on December 17 and Christmas Eve.

Tauranga Crossing Mall has also been inspired by the Christmas spirit. Photo / NZME

Tauranga Crossing Mall

Tauranga Crossing Mall has also been inspired by the Christmas spirit, lengthening its hours so that you can get all your shopping in without a hitch. The doors will be open between 9am and 8pm from December 16-23, closing at 6pm on Christmas Eve.



