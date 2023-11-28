The ultimate gift guide for the Christmas season.

We all know somebody who is accompanied by a giant question mark on our Christmas gift list.

Whether they are the family member who seems to have everything already, or the workmate you just can’t quite figure out, avoid the stress this silly season and steal one of our well-pondered ideas.

From crowd-favourite stocking stuffers to gifts the whole family will love, here is our festive guide to gifting this Christmas.

Veuve Clicquot Follow Your Sun collection - Champagne Brut Yellow Label Limited Edition

Veuve Clicquot Follow Your Sun collection. Photo / Veuve Clicquot

Nothing quite hails the festive season like some celebratory bubbles – and what better way to mark the occasion than with a bottle that commemorates the place where your family enjoyed the big day. The Veuve Clicquot Follow Your Sun collection pays homage to Aotearoa’s most iconic cities and makes for a good present to pop open come Christmas day.

$120 from Smith & Caughey’s

Nespresso holiday collection – Frosted Caramel Nuts

Nespresso Holiday Collection. Photo / Nespresso

When the weather outside is frightful, there’s no better way to welcome the festive cheer than with a drink that tastes like Christmas. Gift your loved ones Nespresso’s frosted caramel nuts capsules for a coffee that will linger on the tastebuds – and mind – long after the holidays.

$14 to $17 from Nespresso

GHD Duet Style Hot Air Styler

GHD Duet Style Hot Air Styler. Photo / Supplied

Give the gift of time this Christmas with the speedy work of the Duet Style. With a dry and style feature in one, you’ll be ready with time to spare this holiday season, leaving more time to spend with loved ones and pals.

$645 from ghd

Kit: Your on-the-go kit

Kit's on-the-go moisturising kit. Photo / Mecca

Pocket-sized hydrators are a festive failsafe when it comes to the merriest season of them all. And this moisturising set from Kit will go down a treat come Christmas morning.

$66 from Mecca

ChildFund Gifts that Grow

ChildFund Gifts that Grow. Photo / ChildFund

Perhaps a gift to trump all prezzies this giving season is one that will really make a difference. Give your loved one the opportunity to help communities across the globe with ChildFund’s Gifts that Grow.

Prices vary from ChildFund

Sundae shower foam

Sundae shower foam. Photo / Farmers

Everybody likes a good clean after a long day’s work – and what better gift than one that spruces up your shower ritual? This whipped cream shower foam is perfect for self-care gurus, shower singers and those who really relish in their daily rinse. Plus, it makes for a great stocking stuffer.

$29.95 from Farmers

Candid reusable camera

Capture the moment this Christmas with the most coveted camera around. This 35mm reusable film camera is the perfect gift come Yuletide and is a summer no-brainer when it comes to road trips and beach missions making their way out of the group chat.

$145 from Junktion

Tula Eye Feel Amazing Cooling & Brightening Hydrogel Eye Mask

Tula Eye Feel Amazing Cooling & Brightening Hydrogel Eye Mask. Photo / Mecca

Nobody wants to be called out by Nana this year for sporting some dark under-eye circles. And with all of the late-night gift wrapping and Christmas parties keeping us up until the wee hours, your loved ones might need a quick fix. Enter Tula eye masks: a sure favourite around the Christmas tree.

$40 from Mecca

Mary Berry Cook And Share

No gift is greater than one that everyone gets to enjoy. With a book of recipes from the baking queen herself, Mary Berry, Christmas – and every dinner party afterwards – is going to be a smash hit.

$69.90 from Flo & Frankie

Disney+ annual subscription

Why not buy a loved one a Disney+ subscription? Photo / Supplied

This season, give the gift of a warm cosy night in by the telly – all year round. A Disney+ subscription is sure to go down a treat with kids and adults alike this Christmas thanks to its huge range of flicks at the click of a button.

$139.99 from Disney Plus

Merricks Australian Cotton Beach Towel

Merricks Australian Cotton Beach Towel. Photo / Country Road

Just in time for the warmer weather, a beach towel will definitely elicit some jealous stares around the Christmas tree this year – especially one that is sure to nab you the title of trendiest beach bum this summer.

$99.90 from Country Road

Wellness Tote Bag

Wellness Tote Bag. Photo / Typo

Uni bag? Beach bag? Work bag? This wellness tote can do it all, and then some. Perfect for people on the go and in the know when it comes to stylish accessories, we like to call this Santa steal a bag of all trades.

$49.99 from Typo

New Balance 990v6

Everybody knows that dad shoes are sneaker of the year. So what better way to spoil your loved ones than with the trendiest trainers in town? Cool, comfy and oh-so-coveted, this shoe is sure to be at the top of the wish list this season – so we firmly encourage you to jump on this festive pick fast!

$180 from New Balance

Airpods Max

Apple AirPods Max. Photo / Apple

For those with a bigger budget this silly season and a very big heart, a pair of Airpods Max will elicit the biggest hug. For music, for podcasts, for looking cool while walking down the street, these hip headphones can even be engraved free of charge, making your Christmas spoil that little bit more special.

$999 from Apple