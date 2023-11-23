According to tree experts, it's beginning to look a lot like pink Christmas. Photo / 123RF

According to tree experts, it's beginning to look a lot like pink Christmas. Photo / 123RF

While the humble Christmas tree is often seen as a symbol of rebirth and growth - and a festive indicator that the office end-of-year party is around the corner - that doesn’t mean it is without its own conflicts.

From heated debates over when is too early to put up the tree to the ever-dividing question over real or fake pine, the Christmas staple engenders much controversy come yuletide.

So, we’ve collated some top tips and tricks to not only avoid any heated arguments this festive season, but to ensure your tree is the trendiest in town come December 25.

"Barbie’s got everyone excited," says Epke. "We’re seeing Kiwis accessorising their trees and Christmas decor with hot-pink Barbie decorations."

It’s beginning to look a lot like pink Christmas

It seems the hit blockbuster Barbie is influencing our festive decorating this year - inspiring a wave of pink holiday decor.

According to Unifury’s study of Pinterest Trends data, searches for “pink Christmas tree” have skyrocketed by a remarkable 286 per cent in the past six months, while “pink Christmas decorations” have seen a surge of 198 per cent in global searches.

“Barbie’s got everyone excited”, says The Warehouse’s Jenny Epke. “We’re seeing Kiwis accessorising their trees and Christmas decor with hot pink Barbie decorations or with the Barbie advent calendar for pops of colour.

“But the traditional look is strong too,” says Epke. “Families are balancing the splash of hot pink with a touch of classic holiday cheer.”

Au naturel

While Barbie-mania might be popping off online, it seems a more natural approach is being reflected on Farmers’ shelves.

According to Farmers’ Polly Elworthy, realistic trees are the popular choice this year.

“Forest green rather than coloured trees” is apparently a big yes, reflecting Kiwis’ soft spot for the classic Christmas tree.

"Tinsel is out," says Elworthy. Photo / 123RF

Tinsel in the trash

While tinsel is often a festive favourite come Christmas, the beloved 2000s-era Christmas decoration is reportedly a hard no this year.

The popular festive trimming has “taken a backseat”, informs Epke. “Kiwis are preferring baubles and lights for a sleeker, less cluttered look for their trees.”

Some retailers, such as Farmers, are even opting to keep it out of their stores altogether.

“We’ve chosen not to range tinsel or glitter this year,” says Elworthy, which is bad news for nativity angel costumes and sparkle savants alike, but probably good news for the environment.

Decorations in demand

While traditional trees may be flying off shelves, traditional decor is not on par this year, says Elworthy.

“Traditional red and green are not as popular as they used to be”, Elworthy reports. “Fun bright colours in quirky themes such as glass icecreams or donut decorations” are taking the cake instead.

What’s more, the Christmas expert revealed gym bros and astrology girls may be having a big influence on our tree trends in 2023.

“Some quirky stand-outs that have been selling well are the glass dumbbell and glass Chinese zodiac decorations”, says Elworthy, which has us wondering if Christmas has been hijacked by the Zoomers this year.

What’s more, Kiwis are leaning towards DIY decorations, according to Epke. “DIY baubles are a hit, as people love adding that personal touch to their Christmas decor.”

If your kids unwrap plastic toys on December 25 this year, don’t get your knickers in a twist. Photo / Getty

Is the cost of living crisis killing Christmas?

With the cost of living crisis giving the Grinch a run for his money this Christmas, many are worried the festive cheer might be dulled by Kiwis’ penny-pinching in 2023.

However, it seems that is not the case.

Epke reassures Christmas lovers the holiday has not been cancelled. “The Christmas spirit is alive and thriving, with Kiwis taking full advantage of our range of Christmas trees and decorations.”

Epke even shed light on how Kiwis are saving a few dollars this yuletide, particularly in their choice of twinkles. “Despite cost of living concerns, customers are getting lit with our new and expanded solar light range.”

She added: “As far as we can see, families are still going all-out, wanting to create lasting memories together.”

Well, if that doesn’t lift the festive spirits and induce a jolly, Christmas carol-backed jig, we don’t know what will!