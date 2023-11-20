Janet Fosberry and Kristin Crockett with Katikati’s outstanding Christmas tree. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

A tree of biblical proportions stands tall in Memorial Square.

Each festive season Katch Katikati and volunteers assemble the town’s colossal six-metre high Christmas tree and decorations in the square.

This year the tree has had a facelift — including replacing the lights and new baubles. Katikati War Memorial Hall committee purchased new garlands for the front of the hall this year as well.

Katch Katikati promotions manager Jacqui Knight says it took more than 40 hours to remove the old baubles and replace with the new.

“It does look great with the upgrade,’’ she says.

“The decorations always bring a lot of joy to the community. Many photos are taken in front of the tree, this year there were photos being taken and it was not even finished being installed. Pre-schools take a walk past and admire it, it’s just 100 per cent feel-good factor. Seriously, who does not like Christmas and the magic that comes with it?’’

Jacqui says putting up the tree took about 8-10 volunteers (a big thanks goes out to all) beavering away for an entire morning. They also had the help of a cherry picker thanks to Aongatete Avocados Ltd.

The tree was first installed in 2015 and came from Celebrations Group in Auckland.

Jacqui says the tree is up nice and early so the public can enjoy it for longer.



