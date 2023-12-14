Christmas made easy: affordable festive feasting with Woolworths

The big day is coming and Woolworths has you covered for a fuss-free and affordable festive menu with all the trimmings.

With a challenging year behind us — cyclones, inflation, mortgage hikes and a cost-of-living crisis – this Christmas many people may be thinking festivities aren’t on the menu. But now more than ever we need to celebrate — and thankfully, with Woolworths, there’s a way to put the cheer back in this time of year without adding to the stress.

As Woolworth’s Te Atatu store manager Yasmin Folekene, says, “It’s such a special time to come together, reflect on memories from the year and spend time with loved ones. It’s not all about gifts and spending money — it’s about care and thoughtfulness.”

Woolworths is making that easier with their Low Price Programme launched this year. “Which means that products currently on Low Price will stay on there for weeks and weeks — so what’s on there now will still be there for Christmas. That’s great for planning and budgeting,” says Yasmin. She suggests stocking up on specials when you see them and keeping an eye out for great deals in that last week before Christmas. “Plan in advance, think about what you can’t go without on the table — and remember, it’s all about who’s around the table that makes it extra special.”

You don’t need to compromise on quality either — Woolworths Food range really show up on both quality and value. “We’ve really invested in the range and every year I’m impressed by the new options we’ve got in store and how good the quality is,” says Yasmin.

For most people, ham takes centre stage on the Christmas table and with Woolworths you now have nine different hams to choose from — so there’s something for every table.

Going a bit bigger with your ham choice can make sense in a number of ways — first of all it caters for any unexpected guests and secondly, ham leftovers can be dressed up in many ways so there’s food for days. “We love making all sorts of different things — ham omelettes, toasties, fried rice, sandwiches. The options really are endless and as long as you store everything safely and correctly, it means there doesn’t need to be any waste,” says Yasmin.

One thing Yasmin’s family can’t go without at Christmas is seafood — if you’re not lucky enough to have someone bring home a fresh catch, there are still ways to keep kaimoana fans happy. Prawns and mussels are some of the more price-friendly choices and there are myriad ways to cook these up to create an impressive spread.

Yasmin’s other tip for a stress-free Christmas is to spread the joy. “We always get together ahead of the big day and make a list of everything that needs to be done, and then divide out all the jobs between everyone. It means that the pressure’s not on one person,” she says.

The piece de resistance of the festive table is, of course, dessert — and with Woolworths there are choices aplenty. Woolworths Food range meringues can be placed in a circle to form a wreath on a large chopping board and decorated with fresh cut fruit and dollops of cream. Or how about a Christmas Traditional Pudding with custard, or push the boat out a little with Gold Caramelised White Chocolate and Macadamia Tarts, or a Gold Indulgent Hazelnut Pudding? There are numerous pre-made cakes that look the festive part, too, in the Woolworths Food range repertoire —including a sumptuous chocolate log cake or a Mini Dessert selection for a little nibble of all your favourite flavours. Of course, it’s hard to go past a trifle — make your own or choose from some tempting ready-made versions. You can keep the kids busy, too, with a gingerbread house kit or DIY Gummy House.

Then it’s just a case of making your home look festive, which doesn’t need to be an expensive affair either. “We usually make homemade decorations with whatever we have lying around at home rather than going out and buying decorations. We also have a few that make their way home from school. It makes it more special and heartfelt and also saves some money,” Yasmin says. Flowers and greenery from the garden make great table decorations and you can get the kids involved in drawing festive place settings for a personalised seating plan, accompanied by Woolworths Food range Assorted Candy Canes.

Glass bowls filled with chocolates in coloured wrappers look the part and are also a godsend for offering to anybody who drops by unannounced. Our mince pies also do the trick nicely in this regard.

So, as you can see, an affordable Christmas is all in the planning — check out what’s on offer on the Woolworths Low Price Programme and then build a menu around it. And look out for the green logo items to save money, knowing they do the same job for less, and soon you’ll have something worth celebrating. Don’t forget to use the delivery service, or eLockers for a quick collect of your groceries. And, as Yasmin says, “It’s all about spending time with the ones you love and enjoying the time you share with each other. It really is just a special day to connect and reflect. Taking the time to do that is so important.”

Yasmin Folekene

These deliciously simple recipes will see you through Christmas Day and beyond

Apricot Ham Glaze

Ingredients

1 jar Woolworths Apricot Jam

1 cup Woolworths brown sugar

200ml pouch of Homegrown (or any brand) orange juice - 50mls for the glaze and the rest in the baking tray

Method

Take the lid off the apricot jam and heat in the microwave for 1 minute. Add the brown sugar and 50mls of orange juice into a bowl. Add the heated apricot jam and mix together until the sugar has dissolved. Take your pastry brush and glaze all over your ham.

Final Step: Bake in the oven for 30 minutes then remove the ham from the oven and glaze all over. Place the ham back in the oven and bake for 1 hour then remove the ham from the oven, rest for 30 minutes. Glaze the ham with the remaining glaze in the pan to make your ham look shiny and delicious.





Make the most of that tasty Christmas ham with these quick, easy and tasty recipes.

Leftover Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

Thick, whole-grain bread - 4 slices

Butter - 2 tsp

Leftover ham - 4 slices

Whole-grain mustard - 2 tsp

Edam - 2 slices

Brie or camembert - 2 slices

Spinach leaves - 1 cup

Method

1. Spread both bread slices with butter and mustard.

2. Layer on ham, cheese, and spinach leaves.

3. Butter the outsides of bread and cook in a hot frying pan for a few minutes on each side or until the cheese has melted and the outside is crisp & golden.

Tip: Can also be made in a sandwich maker.





Grilled Ham and Peach Salad

Ingredients

Oil - 1 Tbsp

Peaches, stoned and halved – 4

Ham, thickly sliced - 200 g

Baby cos lettuce, washed and leaves separated – 2

Pistachios, shelled, toasted, chopped - 1/4 cup

Dressing

Olive oil - 2 Tbsp

White balsamic vinegar - 1 Tbsp

Honey - 2 tsp

Wholegrain mustard - 1 tsp

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

1. Preheat grill plate on high and brush with 1 tablespoon of oil. Cook peaches, cut-side down for 1-2 minutes. Set aside.

2. Cook ham in batches for 2-3 minutes each side, until charred. Tear into bite-size pieces.

3. Arrange cos, peaches and ham in a serving bowl. Sprinkle with pistachios.

4. To make the dressing, combine all dressing ingredients in a small jug. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle over salad.

Tip: You can swap peaches for any stone fruit you might have.