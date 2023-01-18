Fiji Spring Break Holiday crew member reveals risky business

SpringBreak Fiji takes place over five days at Beachcomber Island in Fiji. Photo / 123rf

A former Spring Break Fiji crew member says they believe the event’s lack of organisation and “underwhelming’ medical provisions present a significant risk to guests.

A Kiwi who worked as an unpaid crew member during a SpringBreak Fiji event in December 2022 has warned people against going on the Beachcomber Island trip, claiming a combination of dehydration, intoxication and lack of health and safety briefing put people at risk.

They were one of three people who worked as ‘crew’ during the December trip in return for free flights, accommodation, food and some money towards bar drinks, with the alleged advice to have fun.

“It was like, ‘don’t get hammered but enjoy yourself at the same time’,” they said, explaining that drinking was allowed while on the job in order to gain rapport with the guests.

However, it became difficult to have fun after they, along with fellow crew and guests fell ill, similar to those on the most recent trip this January.

“I think it was the food, predominantly, that got everyone sick,” they said, describing the food as ample but in their opinion ‘reasonably average’.

From day three, the crew member claimed that everyone they spoke to began feeling unwell with sore stomachs and other symptoms often associated with food poisoning.

One evening, they went to sleep in an airconditioned office, waiting for the island’s registered nurse, who was on call from around 7 am each morning.

“They have one registered nurse who was there every day,” they said.

“He could assess you but there wasn’t a hell of a lot he had on site,” they claimed, saying he appeared to have basic bandages, saline, paracetamol and antiseptic cream (items to treat cuts and scrapes) but nothing for dehydration or food poisoning.

“He ended up giving me his personal medication because he didn’t have anything like iodine or anything like that, that could help,” they said.

This made them feel uncomfortable, they said, given the hot weather, abundance of alcohol and limited access to water, which would heighten the chance of dehydration.

One of the many parties held during the December 2022 SpringBreak Fiji trip, where people would drink and dance. Photo / Supplied

During the trip, they purchased all drinking water in bottled form from the bar and claimed they did not see any free drinkable water available on the island.

When asked about access to water, a spokesperson from Tourism HQ, the company that runs SpringBreak Fiji, said free drinking water was always available.

“Free filtered drinking water is available at the buffet throughout the day and guests are welcome to refill their bottles should they wish,” they told Herald.

The crew member claimed no such fountains could be seen, while January guests similarly said free drinking water was not provided.

As for preparation and training before the international trip, the crew member said they received none.

‘It was very unorganised,” they admitted and claimed they received no runsheet of events or health and safety plan.

Due to a lack of lifeguards, they claim they were told to pull people out of the water if necessary and instructed to walk laps around the small private island.

“We were supposed to do it every 15 minutes but that just was not happening,” they said.

Having people who were incredibly drunk on an island wasn’t just a high-risk situation for the guests, they said, but a weight on the crew’s shoulders.

“I was more like, if someone dies, that’s on my shoulders,” they said.

They believed the chances of people drowning was very high.

The TourismHQ spokesperson said daily meetings were held for staff and they did have contingency plans in place.

“All staff are briefed on what to do if an emergency arises, including evacuation from the island for medical emergencies,” they stated, adding that other employees were responsible for health and safety.

“The company engages two Fijian security staff, two Fijian policemen and a Fijian nurse to assist with the event and if required, to assist with the wellness of the guests and staff.”

However, guests on the most recent trip claimed it was difficult to identify these people as there was no safety briefing for guests, and these employees did not appear to wear uniforms or name tags to separate them from general resort staff or guests.

Health and safety issues continue during January trip

Insufficient medical supplies were something one guest became intimately aware of during the most recent SpringBreak Fiji trip in January.

Cody, a man from Auckland, was rushed off the island with his partner Kiara during a trip this January after he began vomiting blood and experiencing agonising pain.

Similar to other guests who all left early, he claims it was a result of the food served on the island.

“I referenced it to dog food,” Kiara said of the food. “You couldn’t even see what it was, fish, I dunno, chicken?”

Like the ex-crew member, they also could not see any free drinkable weather on the island, other than bottles you had to buy at the bar, which cost between $7 and $10.

On the second day, February 11, Cody began experiencing severe abdominal pain, sweats and shakes. By Thursday morning, things had only worsened.

“Cody’s in so much agony and pain, he’s now urinating blood, he’s now shitting blood, vomiting blood as well,” explained Kiara. After getting a fellow guest from next door to sit with him in the shower, she ran to find help.

“I’m running around the island honestly like a headless chicken, trying to find some crew to help me,” she said. After finding crew she asked for help.

“I’m like, you guys need to get me the fuck off this island,” she said. “It was just painful to see him go through that, in all his agony.”

Fortunately, the couple said the Fijian nurse on call acted quickly and accompanied them on a ferry back to the main island on Friday.

During this time, SpringBreak Fiji’s founder said the pair were well looked after.

“Once our registered nurse on the island recommended Cody be taken to the mainland, we connected Cody with Emergency Medical Services (EMS) based in Denarau,” Richard Henry told Herald.

“Cody and his partner were provided my direct number for any help or guidance they may need at any time.”

However, Cody and Kiara remember this help and guidance somewhat differently. After facing insurance difficulties at the medical centre, they called Henry for advice.

“I give him a call and explained to him what’s going on and where we’re at,” Kiara said, who allegedly received a cold response from Henry.

“He goes ‘that’s not my problem, you need to ring mummy and daddy to help you sort this out, this is what it’s like to be a big kid when you go on a big overseas trip,” she said.

Having visited over 20 countries, Cody said he was well aware of what it was like to travel.

“We are well-travelled and we’ve never ever come across anything like this,” he said.

The pair checked into a hotel on Friday, and Cody was visited by medical personnel who provided antibiotics and other care but could not diagnose the exact cause of his illness. On Sunday, the pair flew home with the rest of the SpringBreak Fiji guests.

A few days on, Cody said he has continued to recover but mainly felt bad for his fellow guests on the trip.

“All the young people there, they just work a normal job, they’re just trying their hardest in life to go on an awesome private excursion,” he said.

TourismHQ stated the comments sounded concerning but the company did not agree with all of the comments.

“We are saddened to hear of the comments, and the issues raised by guests, are concerning,” they wrote.

“While we disagree with some of the comments, they are taken seriously and will be looked into by the company.”