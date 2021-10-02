Fenice: A little taste of Italy in Waiheke Island

At Fenice, the dinner menu consists of authentic Italian-inspired dishes made with fresh, local produce. Photo / 123rf

Dreaming of all things beginning with P: pizza, pasta and pinot noir, Maggie Wicks sets her sights on post-lockdown indulgence at Fenice Cafe & Restaurant in Waiheke Island.

When Aucklanders are finally set free to enjoy their city – and beyond – where will they head? For a city break close to home, Waiheke – that island paradise of world-leading food and wine – is always a great option.

Smack bang in the middle of Oneroa in Waiheke Island, Fenice is a lovely Italian spot. Photo / Fenice

Smack bang in the middle of Waiheke's busiest (relatively speaking of course) area, Oneroa, Fenice is a lovely Italian spot. In the winter, the log fire serves up a warm welcome; as the season changes, Fenice offers a true taste of the Mediterranean, with al fresco dining on the veranda.

Of an evening, the menu consists of authentic pastas and pizzas as well as risotto, arancini and other Italian-inspired dishes made with fresh, local produce. The venison meatballs, in particular, are "chef's kiss". For dessert, tiramisu of course, and an Italian take on a bread-and-butter pudding. "Delizioso." While the food may take its influence from many thousands of miles away, the wine list has choices from right there on the island - and why would you want to travel further in that regard?

Fenice is currently running a competition – a chance to win lunch or dinner for you and your lockdown whānau – including that famous tiramisu for dessert. To enter, all you need to do is tag @fenicerestaurantwaiheke on Instagram with your best lockdown pizza creation by October 10. Better still, fire up the pizza oven...

