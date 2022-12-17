Enjoy an Auckland day trip with dogs and buggies in tow. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Whether you’re in Auckland with kids, buggies or fur babies, these family-friendly day trips are perfect for the Christmas break.

Trip one: Ferries and fairies

The western tip of Auckland’s North Shore is not the first port of call for most people exploring the area, but there are a few gems to unearth here. Beach Haven is little more than a scattering of shops and cafes but The Haven is a clear standout. This bright and spacious cafe is an easy option for those steering cumbersome prams and offers large sofas and egg chairs. There’s a big box of toys for kids, outdoor seating for dogs and brilliant baby-changing facilities with wipes provided.

Children will love the quick ferry crossing from Beach Haven to Hobsonville Point. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Once you’ve had brunch, make the 10-minute walk to Beach Haven ferry terminal. Children will love the five-minute ferry crossing to Hobsonville Point – with no chance of getting bored – and ramps make it easy to manoeuvre big wheels. On this side, you’ll find Fabric, another XL cafe-cum-restaurant where prams won’t shunt unsuspecting diners. You’ll also find good baby-changing facilities and a generous stretch of water-facing decking suitable for dogs. For beer-lovers, Little Creatures Brewing is opposite. Housed in a former aircraft hangar, there’s a huge outdoor area that’s a top pick for dogs as well as an indoor playground for kids. From here, pick up the 5km looped Coastal Walkway. It’s flat (good for wheels) boasts an off-leash dog park (good for pooches), and features a giant bucket swing, flying fox and a series of cute fairy houses straddling the trees (needless to say, very good for little ones).

A series of cute fairy houses speckle trees on The Coastal Walkway. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Trip two: Estuary walks

Drive 35 minutes north of Auckland CBD to Orewa and take advantage of ample parking beside the Estuary Arts Centre. From this point, the entire family can embark on the mostly flat Te Ara Tahuna/Ōrewa Estuary Path. Tickling the water’s edge, the route weaves its way around Ōrewa estuary, dotted with Māori carvings and beautiful views. Not long after setting off, you’ll come across Ōrewa Skate Park - the perfect place for any budding skaters in your whānau. Just shy of 8km, the complete loop might be a stretch for toddlers’ legs but the walkway is no hassle for prams and buggies. Dogs are welcome too but keep your eye on specific on-and-off leash areas. Approximately midway is Millwater township, home to Millies Cafe and the perfect place for a hot scone and a sit-down. Of course, as soon as you leave, the littlest member of your family will likely bring the full wrath of a poonami, but fear not, a 50m walk out of Millwater and you’ll find public toilets – including baby-changing facilities – on the pathway. Once you’re back at the car park, pop into the Estuary Arts Centre for a quick peruse of the local artwork or, much more likely, follow the kids’ demands and drive three minutes to Orewa Beach, for ice creams and a splash about.

Aerial view over Orewa, Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

Trip three: Santa and steam trains

If you have someone in the household who’s a big fan of Thomas the Tank Engine, a trip to Glenbrook Vintage Railway in Waiuku will delight, although dogs will have to sit this one out. Specialising in 65-minute journeys on a vintage steam train chugging through farmland and whistling under bridges, this whimsical experience starts as soon as you enter Glenbrook Station. With a vintage Refreshment Room and Ticket Office, passengers can exchange their booking for a traditional cardboard ticket. Pack a picnic and wait for the train to arrive from the playground and picnic area. Baby-changing facilities also make this day out with baby a breeze. There are rides on motorised and hand-powered jiggers (small rail carts once used by track maintenance workers) and a souvenir shop stacked with toys (including Thomas the Tank Engine, so warn your credit card now). Trains depart four times daily on selected dates, with more days available over the Christmas period. Right now, if a nighttime trip appeals, the “Christmas Lights - Trains at Night” extravaganza sees the steam train fully adorned in fairy lights, with a special Christmas Express train service, visits from Santa and a Christmas market. On now between 6pm-11pm, until 22 December.

The whimsical experience starts as soon as you enter vintage Glenbrook Station. Photo / Getty Images

Trip four: Botanical scavenger hunts

On a hot summer’s day, with your shoes off, toes in the grass and a picnic on the lawn, there’s no better place than Auckland Botanic Gardens. Free to enter, you can spend the entire day entertaining the kids in various gardens; the firm favourite being the Potter Children’s Garden, complete with a replica desert, jungle and bog. Dogs can join the family too, with an off-leash area at the northern end of the grounds. Bring your frisbees and lawn games or download a series of activity sheets from aucklandbotanicgardens.co.nz before your visit. They include everything from fruit and vegetable hunts to finding a bee’s favourite flower. Other must-dos include grabbing a 20c bag of duck food from the Huakaiwaka visitor centre and feeding the ducks; climbing the row boat outside Cafe Miko and taking a 25-minute tour aboard The Wiri Rambler. This small tractor train runs every Sunday, weather permitting, and is free for under 3s. A small $2-$4 charge applies for older kids and adults.

The Potter Children’s Garden comes complete with a desert, jungle and bog. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

Trip five: Beach hopping

Tāmaki Drive Coastal Path is heaven for those pushing wheels. It’s gloriously flat and easy to navigate, with glistening views across the Hauraki Gulf’s aquamarine water and Rangitoto. Connecting a series of coastal townships, parents are never too far from a caffeine fix - or toilets. You could spend the day beach-hopping from Okahu Bay Beach to St Heliers Beach, stopping at the acclaimed Okahu Bay Playground, complete with waka-shaped tree house, rope climbing nets and a liberty swing for children in wheelchairs. There’s also Kelly Tarlton’s Sea Life Aquarium on the shorefront, with dozens of penguins and a walk-through tunnel and travelator. Continue to Mission Bay and set up your rug under the shade of a tree on a stretch of grass-meets-beach-meets-sea. If you’re feeling peckish and didn’t pack a picnic, nip into Azabu Mission Bay for modern Japanese fusion food. They also do kids’ bento boxes. Alternatively, there are a scattering of public barbecues at almost every beach, so score yourself a patch of grass and enjoy a sausage sizzle.

Venture to Mission Bay and set up your rug under the shade of a tree. Photo / Anna Sarjeant

