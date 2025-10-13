Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Exploring the best of Niue

Brett Atkinson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Niue offers unique experiences with humpback whales, spinner dolphins and diving in clear waters. Photo / David Kirkland

Niue offers unique experiences with humpback whales, spinner dolphins and diving in clear waters. Photo / David Kirkland

Niue may be one of the world’s smallest countries, but it’s also an island nation packed with superlative experiences. Here’s what to do and where to go for the best of the South Pacific destination also known as “The Rock of Polynesia”.

Best underwater experience

Visiting Niue’s warmer waters

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save