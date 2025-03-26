From Mykonos to Corfu, this all-inclusive cruise offers fine dining, exquisite suites, and exclusive shore excursions. Photo / Regent Seven Seas

Onboard, we’re in true ultra-luxury territory: elegant interiors with fastidious attention to detail, priceless artwork, attentive butlers, and crew who intuitively know your name and favourite drink within minutes of meeting you. The ship is home to a multimillion-dollar art collection including Picassos, with the jewel in the crown a bespoke, ocean-inspired Faberge Egg, the first to permanently reside at sea – find it in the Atrium on deck five.

Guests enjoy all-inclusive luxury, from premium dining to personalised butler service. Photo / Regent Seven Seas

The atmosphere is exclusive but not stuffy, and we feel as comfortable wandering around in our gym wear as we do when dressed for dinner, although this is laidback luxury, so Louboutins are most definitely not required (although you absolutely can if you want).

While sailing on this superlative ship is certainly not the cheapest option for cruise lovers, when you consider that it’s an all-inclusive voyage – you’ll want for nothing, and will even find a chilled bottle of champagne in your suite on arrival – you might be surprised at the value on offer.

Regent raises the bar pretty high when it comes to accommodation: from entry-level suites to the one-of-a-kind and ‘most exclusive address at sea’ Regent Suite, it’s arguably the finest on the ocean.

Our 464 square foot (43sq m) superior suite (there are 88 of them on board) is furnished with the obligatory Laurent Perrier on ice, a walk-in closet, a sumptuous outwards-facing bed, a mini-bar stocked with guest preferences, and a generously proportioned balcony – you won’t find any inside accommodation on a luxury cruise ship.

The bathrooms are equally impressive: our decadent space features plentiful L’Occitane amenities, loads of storage, a marble-appointed bath, a decadent shower and super soft Italian bathrobes.

En route to dinner, we bump into our smiley Captain Aris in the glass elevator, who generously extends an invitation to dine with him one evening, but in the meantime we make do with a table for two at the atmospheric Pan Asian restaurant Pacific Rim, which features a striking, custom-made bonsai tree sculpture at the entrance.

Without exception, the specialty dining venues on Grandeur are designed to make guests feel like they are dining at a high-end restaurant on land – that is until you look out on to the expansive ocean.

Other highlights include Compass Rose which has to be a contender for the most elegant main dining restaurant at sea, and Chartreuse, which serves French cuisine in a chic setting that evokes a fine dining restaurant tucked away in a Parisian side street.

After an epic evening of eating, drinking and dreaming in a bed swathed in 400-thread-count Italian bedlinen, we board one of Grandeur’s tenders the next morning and head ashore to explore the sleepy town of Gythion in the southern Peloponnese.

The Regent Suite, spanning over 4000 square feet, is the most exclusive at sea. Photo / Regent Seven Seas

With its postcard-pretty harbour, neo-classical buildings and rows of waterfront tavernas, in contrast to the hip party paradise that is Mykonos, Gythion is delightfully and authentically Greek, and there are few tourists around, despite it being June. This is because you can’t fly here – access is via boat or road; weekending Athenians regularly do the three-hour drive from the capital.

As well as being one of the best-looking ships on the ocean, Grandeur is super easy to navigate – the designers have done a superb job of ensuring the spaces and venues flow and connect seamlessly, making it a breeze to get around.

For me, the definition of luxury is having the time and space to kick back and relax in comfort, and space is something Regent delivers in spades. Top tip: Stay on board when other guests are ashore, and you’ll probably have the pool and spa facilities all to yourself.

Our days on Grandeur are unashamedly lazy with lots of lounging (and plenty of available sunbeds), lunching al fresco at the pool grill and indulging in a spa treatment or two – there’s also a tranquil relaxation area at the aft of the ship with heated jacuzzis and sink-into loungers. Sportier sailors are also catered for with a jogging track, paddle tennis, shuffleboard and mini golf.

The ship features a serene spa with heated loungers and a private relaxation area. Photo / Regent Seven Seas

Another highlight of this itinerary is the island of Corfu, which never disappoints with its historical old town which is a treat to stroll around, even during the busy summer months. During a morning excursion to the popular village of Paleokastritsa on the west coast of the island, we board a small boat and head out to explore the sea caves and marvel at the crystal clear water, before sitting down to a typical Greek meze lunch in the nearby village of Lakones.

We end our Mediterranean deep dive in walkable Dubrovnik, with its historical charm, distinctive architecture and rich culture. A three-minute cable car ride whisks us 412 metres above sea level to Mount Srd, where we take in the views of the Unesco-listed walled old town and shimmering Adriatic sea in all its splendour.

Reflecting on the journey so far, I realise that, when you do the maths, a luxury cruise is actually a lot more attainable than people might think.

“Impressive ship, does it cost a lot to sail on her?” a local cafe owner in Gythion had inquired as we sipped iced coffee under his shady tarpaulin.

“You’d be surprised, it’s actually good value when you add up everything that’s included,” I replied with a smile.

Sailing on the gorgeous Grandeur may be seen as only for lottery winners, but nothing can put a price on the laidback lifestyle unlocked on this exceptional voyage.

All suites on board have ocean views - there are no inside cabins. Photo / Regent Seven Seas

Details

A Spotlight Barcelona to Athens cruise on board Regent Seven Seas Grandeur departs on September 25, 2025, calling at Toulon, Tuscany (Livorno), Rome, Sorrento/Capri, Valletta, Argostoli, Gythion, and Mykonos.

rssc.com

The writer travelled as a guest of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.