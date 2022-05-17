Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

European holidays: The 15 greatest Italian holidays to book now

7 minutes to read
If Rome is the epicentre of European history, Florence is the artistic core. Photo / Getty Images

If Rome is the epicentre of European history, Florence is the artistic core. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Telegraph UK
By Chris Leadbeater

Italy is now test-free for vaccinated tourists. Go now, or plan ahead for your 2023 trip.

Venice

Ideal for: Couples craving a long weekend in a special setting

When to go:

March or April

Famously

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.