If Rome is the epicentre of European history, Florence is the artistic core. Photo / Getty Images

Italy is now test-free for vaccinated tourists. Go now, or plan ahead for your 2023 trip.

Venice

Ideal for: Couples craving a long weekend in a special setting

When to go:

March or April

Famously busy in summer, Venice presents a calmer face in spring. Go this month, and you should have St Mark's Square and the Rialto Bridge, if not to yourself, then with more room to breathe than in August. Wander out at night, meanwhile, and you should find that, with the day-trippers gone, March's cooler temperatures equate to quieter restaurants and a more gentle vibe.

Milan

Ideal for: Stylish shopaholics and fashionistas

When to go

: May

Italy's fashion capital fully lives up to its chic image. The Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II is one of the planet's most gorgeous shopping zones – not least because its boutique-lined arcades give on to the Piazza del Duomo, where the city's magnificent 14th century cathedral holds court. There are further fashionable stores on the elegant Via della Spiga, while a true art wonder – Da Vinci's The Last Supper – waits at Santa Maria delle Grazie.

Rome

Ideal for: History buffs who want to head straight to the source

When to go:

September

Few cities revel in their back story quite like the Italian capital. Indeed, it is impossible to avoid this grandest of yarns – in the epic curve of the Colosseum, or the tumbled temples of the Forum. But there is also a Rome that exists between ancient and modern, and early autumn is a fine time to see it – when tourist numbers and temperatures have fallen.

Few cities revel in their back-story quite like Rome, the Italian capital. Photo / Getty Images

Florence

Ideal for: Art lovers keen to feast on wonder after wonder

When to go: May

If Rome is the epicentre of European history, Florence is the artistic core; the "Birthplace of the Renaissance" where you can barely move an inch without spotting a treasure that pushed civilisation forward. Botticelli's The Birth of Venus in the Uffizi, Michaelangelo's David in the Accademia, Raphael's La Donna Gravida in the Pitti Palace. Take your pick.

Verona

Ideal for: Culture vultures with an ear for beauty

When to go: June-September

"In fair Verona, where we lay our scene." Shakespeare's words ring down through the ages, bequeathing this city on the Adige a presence on the map far greater than its actual size (it is home to just 258,000 souls). But it is also more than the fictional playground of Romeo and Juliet. Its Roman amphitheatre, built in 30AD, is still used as an opera venue.

Sardinia

Ideal for: Families wanting easy relaxation on the shoreline

When to go: August

Italy's second-largest island has a reputation as a rocky crag rising from Mediterranean depths. It is a fair image too – not least where the Gennargentu massif rears up at its heart. But for every hard mile of ridgeline, there is a soft equivalent by the water – especially along a south coast that is perfect for at-ease family trips once the school year has ended.

Sicily

Ideal for: Multi-generational family groups looking to catch up

When to go: July

If Italy's second-largest island is perfect for beach breaks with children, its biggest is a place for getaways with the whole family – in a villa with a pool for splashing about, a shady veranda for when the sun is up, and enough rooms that everyone has space. Sicily, not just Italy's biggest island, but the Mediterranean's too, has suitable properties aplenty.

Sicily is a great destination for getaways with the whole family. Photo / Getty Images

Puglia

Ideal for: Unhurried travellers who want peace and quiet

When to go: June

If you are of a nobly fine vintage where you want little of your holiday except a place in the sun and the sort of silence that will let you get through three or four novels in a week, Italy's southeasternmost region will oblige. Puglia is all small towns and olive groves – largely rustic, and not too fussed about changing its tune. Tranquility comes as standard.

The Amalfi Coast

Ideal for: Couples of all ages seeking a spot of together-time

When to go: June

Is there a more romantic destination anywhere in Europe than the 54km of the Italian seafront where Positano and Ravello preen in the sun below towering cliffs, and island oasis Capri shimmers directly to the west? Ponder this question at your leisure, with a cocktail in hand, on a hotel terrace in Amalfi itself. No rush on the answer.

The Neapolitan Riviera

Ideal for: Adventurous families chasing Italy beyond the beach

When to go: April

The wider Neapolitan Riviera isn't just the sumptuous scenery and sunset evenings of the Amalfi shoreline. It can also be a playground for families – where Naples is the spiritual home of all things pizza, a notoriously tetchy volcano looms large, and a world-famous ruin brings ancient history to life; enough to enthral even the most easily bored youngster.

The Cinque Terre

Ideal for: Walkers with a head for heights

When to go: May

Some sections of the Italian coast are easier to explore than others. While all roads going south from Naples seem to lead to Amalfi, the five fabled villages of Liguria – the Cinque Terre – occupy such rugged terrain that cars struggle to reach them. The best way to visit Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola and Riomaggiore is on foot, tracing the paths that link them over 20 winding kilometres, daring yourself to peer over the cliff edge.

Lake Garda

Ideal for: Luxury travellers dreaming of classic Italian sophistication

When to go: July

For all the timeless splendour of the Amalfi Coast, the country's most glorious collisions of land and water have nothing to do with the sea. The Italian Lakes have been a holiday haven since Roman times – as shown by the first-century BC villa, on the south shore of the biggest of these glacial fingers, at Desenzano del Garda. The general idea has scarcely changed in 2000 years; an airy room overlooking the shallows and dinner on the terrace.

The Dolomites

Ideal for: Summer hikers hoping for cooler climes

When to go: June

A different sort of Italian serenity awaits to the northeast of Garda et al. The Dolomites are a superb context for skiing, but just as inviting in the warmer months, when wildflowers decorate the meadows beneath giant rock faces. Not least in the Alta Badia area of South Tyrol, where you can hike in the shadow of the Sassongher mountain or – should you have enough energy – tackle the Sella Ronda route that forms a cycling circle.

The Dolomites are superb for skiing, but just as inviting in the warmer months. Photo / Getty Images

Cortina d'Ampezzo

Ideal for: Last-minute downhill desperados

When to go: March

Cortina D'Ampezzo (dolomitisuperski.com) is the elevated chunk of Veneto whose slopes will stage the Alpine events at the 2026 Winter Olympics. In the meantime, its 120km of pistes – a mix of gradients – will cater to tourists who don't have gold-medal ambitions.

Tuscany

Ideal for: Anyone who has ever considered an Italian holiday

When to go: August

If all else fails, there is always the undying allure of a week in the Italian region most beloved of British tourists. Hilltop citadels, whispering vineyards, trattorias serving local delights, the possibility of a drive to the city for art and lunch. Tuscany very rarely disappoints.

