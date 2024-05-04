Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, has announced its continued partnership with high-end fashion house Bvlgari to bring luxurious new amenity kits to first-class and business-class travellers.

The design of these kits will boast neutral colours and clean finishes, similar to the airline’s freshly upgraded cabin interiors.

The new in-flight kits will be made of eight collectable bags in an array of earthy tones and fabrics and will include Bvlgari fragrances, such as the Le Gemme collection, a gold-finished Bvlgari mirror, self-care travel essentials and, of course, foam ear plugs.

“Emirates has collaborated with the Italian Maison for more than 15 years. The 2024 summer season of Bvlgari amenity kits will be the 16th version offered on-board, offering curated luxury amenity kits to Emirates customers worldwide,” the airline said in a statement.

We've launched a new collection of exclusive Bulgari amenity kits for the summer season, in First and Business Class – now onboard! https://t.co/nY81bIkU7X pic.twitter.com/ihLuxfHI7K — Emirates (@emirates) May 2, 2024

The business class kit will feature a complementary Omnia Coral-scented face wash and body lotion, as well as a Bvlgari lip balm and eau de toilette scent. Other treats offered to flyers include a dental kit, deodorant, tissues, and a foldaway hairbrush with a soft elastic hair tie.

The first class kit sees passengers receive a 30ml exclusive bottle of Bvlgari Le Gemme Kobraa Eau de Parfum or Bvlgari Le Gemme Orom Eau de Parfum.

Both business class kits and first class kits come with a choice of feminine and masculine offerings.

Emirates unveiled its new business class pyjamas in February, which would be offered to passengers on flights more than nine hours long.

“The loungewear is designed to be the ideal ‘flight fit’, perfect for sleeping in but also suitable to wear for a social drink at the A380 on-board lounge and a casual outfit that takes you from the aircraft to arrivals in style,” a spokesperson told news.com.au at the time.

“The loungewear was designed to reflect contemporary athleisure trends and be the best-in-class for comfort, style, and reusability.”