Three flights, three ‘premium’ seat classes, one definitive guide to upgrades on the Emirates A380.

The law of diminishing returns is a lofty term for something that most people understand implicitly. For a little improvement, you must be prepared to pay a lot more. One wristwatch might be a hundred times more expensive than the next (Economists like wristwatches) but it is unlikely to be 100 better. They tell exactly the same time. In the same way, an economy class seat will arrive in Sydney at exactly the same time as the passengers in first class – or premium economy – and on the same plane, but there is a vast gulf in price and perceived value.

Finding the sweet spot, where you get the most bang for your buck, is a tricky thing to work out. It’s a question I selflessly set out to answer aboard Emirates’ service EK413 from Christchurch to Sydney. At a little more than 3 hours, it’s one of the shortest A380-800 routes in the network flying four different cabin classes - and one of the first to carry the new Premium Economy seating. If you’ve ever considered treating yourself to an upgrade, this direct seat comparison is the guide for you.

EK413 from Christchurch to Sydneyis one of the shortest A380-800 routes in the Emirates network flying all four cabin classes. Photo / Supplied

Getting onboard: The airport experience

Luggage drop opens a good four hours before take-off. However, the difference begins even from check-in, with an increased weight allowance per passenger of 35kg checked in Premium Economy and 40kg in Business, compared to 30kg in Economy. First Class passengers are allocated a whole 50kg of baggage allowance.

That’s around the only perk for Premium Economy before boarding the plane. Unlike Business and First Class, there’s no priority boarding for this cabin class. Neither do Premium Economy have airport lounge access included in their ticket – in case you do turn up for early drop-off. Although once on the aircraft, all premium passengers are offered a glass of juice or champagne and a hot face towel, to start their journey.

Arriving in Christchurch the crew of 26 - from 16 different countries speaking 19 different languages - gave a sense of the scale of the operation to move an A380 from Dubai to New Zealand. A fresh crew were swapped in Sydney for the final 14-hour leg to Dubai.

Three flights, three cabin classes: From left, Premium Economy, Business Class and First Class aboard an Emirates A380-800. Photo / Thomas Bywater

The seats and cabin configuration

For their new Premium Economy cabin Emirates has knocked out two seats per row, flying the configuration 2-4-2, which is far roomier than the standard seating. With its own section at the front of the aircraft, situated around the staircase to the second deck, it feels as if there is a lot more of an effort to differentiate it from basic economy than just putting up a curtain divide. The quilted cream seats have wood-effect accents on tray tables and large galley windows similar to the first-class pods. Without the clobber and claustrophobia of the Business Class pods upstairs, it’s an elegant layout that comes out well on the shorter routes.

The 13.3-inch TV is on par with the standard Economy tele screens, providing films, podcasts and - on the A380s - live camera feeds from the wings.

However, if you were hoping to sleep, the Premium seat doesn’t recline fully.

Upstairs the Business Class pods fix this problem with a lie-flat 1-2-1 configuration. Everything in these seats can be controlled by buttons or a detachable tablet - meaning the 23-inch TV Screen, reading light and recline of your seat pod can be changed by the tap of a finger. Especially helpful if you’ve already changed into your pyjamas and reclined into your seat. An optional sleep mattress can be requested from the cabin crew but it’s not necessary, as there’s little stopping you from falling asleep in your seat. The noise-cancelling headphones are a welcome upgrade to the standard headsets in Premium Economy.

However, these chunky personal pods are not ideal for passengers travelling together. Only every other row has a removable privacy partition. Book the wrong seat, you may be separated from your travel compartment by a minibar.

This anti-social configuration is solved by having a shared lounge area.

The Emirates Sky Lounge flying bar at the back of the Business Class cabin aboard an A380. Photo / Thomas Bywater

At the back of the upper deck, the Sky Lounge is open to all Business and First Class passengers. The horseshoe-shaped bar is an impressive centrepiece. Despite its small size, it packs an endless array of cocktails and snacks. The latest remodel of the A380-800s features proper diner-style seating and tables. The ideal place to stretch your legs, and break up the long 14-hour journey to Dubai (17 hours if you’re flying direct from Auckland).

At the front of the plane, the First Class pods are the ultimate cocoons of comfort. There are 14 of them on the plane. With privacy screens that close at the press of a button, the four walls of the cubicle have a 32-inch TV screen, minibar, travel amenity kit and a writing desk. The seats can be converted to a full lie-flat bed, although you’ll have to ask the crew to set it up for you.

Lokhum and chocolates served in Emirates First Class. Photo / Thomas Bywater

And woe betide anyone who stirs you from your slumber - unless they come bearing lokhum and baklava or a glass of Dom Perignon 2018. Fortunately, Emirates offers a “Dine on Demand” service allowing First Class passengers to choose their own times for meal service, with as little as 30 minutes warning.

Another feature of First Class is two “spa showers” at the front of the plane. On an A380, shower water is a more precious commodity than Bulgari body lotion. Each passenger is allocated a 30-minute slot, which must be booked in advance. With five minutes’ water flow per guest, a dial in the shower tells you to scrub up quickly. Voya Toiletries made from arctic sea kelp are chosen to help preserve moisture. A pot of ginger and rosewater tea waits for you on the stand.

From left: A starter of seared tuna aboard Emirates Business Class meal and a Premium Economy lunch service featuring pumpkin salad braised beef cheeks and vanill pana cotta. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Food and Drink

Like everything else, there is a careful stratification of dining options by cabin class.

For example, there are three separate premium champagnes carried, with glasses of Chandon Brut 2016 served to Premium Economy passengers on arrival. Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut is stocked in Business and $250-a-bottle 2018 Dom Perignon Brut is reserved for the First Class cabin. Of course, exact wine lists change from route to route - with Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc swapped out for Reisling on the hop from Dubai to Munich.

The main difference is the food. In Premium Economy having a tray served with ceramic dinnerware and steel cutlery makes it a real step up from the Economy Class fare. With a printed menu, the meal choices are more expansive than just “beef or chicken”... well, slightly more. The lunch menu offered either ‘Braised beef cheeks” or “Roasted chicken” with nasi goreng.

Sarcophagus of comfort: One of the Emirates A380 First Class pods made up into a lie-flat bed. Photo / Thomas Bywater

However, meals in Business and First are a multi-course affair. With a starter, main and dessert served individually and dinner service presented on linen tablecloths it is a proper sit-down meal. Flying into Dubai, the Business dinner menu offered “prawn machboos” and a connecting flight to Germany was Wiener schnitzel and white asparagus - which the menu informed passengers was a seasonal “Spargelzeit” dish.

First Class offered such treats as tea-smoked duck and pan-seared red snapper and pine nuts, for passengers flying through Sydney.

Arriving in Dubai Inernational Airport aboard from Christchurch on Emirates' A380 service via Sydney. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Verdict

Emirates Premium Economy cabin is a lot closer to a Business Class fare than it is to Standard Economy, and the fare difference reflects that. However, it is full of details that make it feel like its own distinct cabin class rather than a token addition of extra space and a slightly nicer meal. Business is the classic Emirates product with perks to tackle long-haul flights - a luxurious jet-lag buster. First is an experience, with the only flying shower in the skies.

Emirates A380 fares from Christchurch to Sydney

Economy: From $789 return

Premium Economy: From $1649 return

Business Class: From $1769 return

First Class: From $3254 return

*Indicative prices are determined by supply and demand, as well as other factors which results in dynamic pricing and special fares in certain classes on occasion.

Prices from emirates.com/nz/english/book/featured-fares/