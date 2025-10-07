Advertisement
Egypt Nile river cruise guide: When to go, what to expect and how to prepare

Stephanie Holmes
Editor - Lifestyle Brands·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

River cruises on the Nile are growing in popularity, but what is a trip like?

Stephanie Holmes learned a lot sailing on a river cruise on Egypt’s Nile. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

Choose your season carefully…

Sailing down the Nile is a dream trip, but you should time it carefully. The high season of November to February brings cooler temperatures

