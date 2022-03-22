Hurunui Hills Eco-Cabin is remote but missing no comforts. Photo Supplied

Mark Story stays at Canopy Camping's Hurunui Hills Eco Cabin, a quaint yet modern, comfortable, boutique hillside hut with all the home comforts.

Location: Rural Hurunui - an easy one-hour drive north of Christchurch.

Style: Ply-clad country-alpine, north-facing with large deck and big windows.

Price: From $240 per night.

Perfect for: A genuine bolthole away from city life. An isolated romantic weekend out of the city – or a unique farm stay for a small family.

First impressions: Blends in perfectly with its rustic surroundings. North-facing warmth, remote wonderland. Friendly host gives a quick run-down, a ride up the hill and some well-informed history.

Rooms: Bedroom and living area are a single space. Queen-size bed plus a pull-out couch for extra double bed if needed. Small table and chairs. Ranchslider opens up the room to the deck. Backdrop of sheep and beef hillside, front northern view of Hurunui pastoral land and alps. Gentle wind, double glazing keeps most things quiet except mobs of merino sheep bleating early in the morning – but it's a sunrise worth waking early for. Bean bags and a compact wood burner for the ultimate mountainous hut ambience.

Bathroom: Hot shower in an alcove off the undercover deck. Toiletries and towels in abundance, fresh wildflower arrangements, basin and endless steaming hot water.

Food & drink: Spring drinking water provided in bottles – and extra rainwater in the tank. Delicious homemade choc-chip cookies baked by host. Mugs and glasses, cutlery and plates provided. Assortment of teas, coffee and other hot drinks.

Facilities: Gas barbecue and portable gas hobs. Fridge and electric jug. Its altitude made for great cellphone coverage. Picnic table.

In the neighbourhood: Tussock, merinos and rabbits. From the roadside it's a two-minute drive to the famous Hurunui Hotel.

Family friendly: Additional pull-out sofa double-bed for kids and an impressive range of board games.

Accessibility: It's a 15-minute uphill walk from the roadside, so not suitable for wheelchair users or those with mobility issues.

Sustainability: Completely solar-powered electricity. North-facing aspect for all-day heat. Double-glazed windows. Rainwater caught off the roof. Glass bottles used for drinking water. A compostable out-house toilet with a unique view, should you decide to keep the door open (recommended).

Contact: canopycamping.co.nz/hurunui-hills.

