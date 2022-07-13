An EasyJet Passenger tried to cheat the system and sit on their bag to make it fit... it backfired. Video / dead_man_alive

We've all been there, standing at check-in with a carry-on bag we know is a little too large or heavy. Often, we're waved through without an issue.

One easyJet passenger, however, wasn't so lucky.

A viral video has captured a man trying to prove his suitcase was within restrictions.

Originally posted on Reddit, the video was captioned "WCGW [what could go wrong] if you try to cheat with the baggage size."

After being questioned by an easyJet crew member about his carry-on bag, the man tried to fit it into the baggage holder, to prove it was small enough.

Slightly too big, the man had to sit on his bag to make it fit. The problem? He wedged the bag so tightly into the sizer that it became stuck.

Panicking, the passenger tried to pull it out to no avail. Even flipping the sizer over onto its side did not help.

Staff were then summoned to help remove the suitcase but the video ends before showing any sign of progress.

Some viewers appreciated the passenger's attempt. "Thats no cheating, it did fit after all," wrote one person.

Another viewer agreed: "To be fair, airlines are f***ing atricious when it comes to baggage sizes, so they deserve to get cheated."

Others weren't so understanding. "Just bring a backpack on board why tf do you need an entire god damn suitcase," asked one person.

A viewer who claimed they were a flight attendant said "If I compare the amount of hand luggage being brought on board now and 14 years ago I am wondering if I work in passenger transport or for a cargo airline."

According to the easyJet website: "Everyone can bring one small cabin bag per person on board for free.

"It can be a maximum size of 45 x 36 x 20 cm (including any handles or wheels) and needs to fit under the seat in front of you."