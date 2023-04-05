Data from Booking.com shows the most-searched holiday destinations leading up to Easter. Photo / Getty Images

As the Easter long weekend approaches, many Kiwis will be packing their bags and travelling around New Zealand during the four-day holiday.

Online travel platform Booking.com highlights how some destinations will be more popular than others.

The platform reviewed all searches made in New Zealand between March 23 and 29 for accommodation with a check-in time between April 7 and 10.

Of the 20 most searched spots, just one was international, with Rarotonga in 11th place. This could indicate a strong preference for domestic travel during the Easter break, or suggest that people travelling overseas book their accommodation more than two weeks in advance.

Within New Zealand, many Booking.com users seem eager to hit the big cities. Auckland was the most-searched city, followed by Queenstown, Christchurch and Wellington.

The cities that experienced the largest increase in popularity compared to 2022 also indicate a renewed interest in smaller towns or spots off the beaten track.

Kaikōura and Hamilton both jumped 27 places in the rankings to 17th and 10th place respectively. Whangārei rose 21 spots and Invercargill, Te Anau and Paihia also saw strong increases in interest.

Booking.com NZ Top 20 Easter Hotspots

1. Auckland

2. Queenstown (+1)

3. Christchurch (+1)

4. Wellington

5. Rotorua (+1)

6. Taupo (+1)

7. New Plymouth (+4)

8. Paihia (+10)

9. Dunedin (+10)

10. Hamilton (+27)

11. Rarotonga (+18)

12. Napier (+9)

13. Palmerston North (+9)

14. Nelson (+6)

15. Tauranga (+15)

16. Te Anau (+10)

17. Kaikōura (+27)

18. Invercargill (+20)

19. Whangārei (+21)

20. Wānaka (+5)