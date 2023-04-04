McDonald's are available worldwide. Photo / Photosport

If you thought McDonald’s was a cheap and easy meal option, you may want to think again, depending on where you are in the world.

Maccas fans may have noticed that prices vary between countries and some places charge more for their burgers, fries and other items than others.

In France, you’ll find the world’s most expensive McDonald’s burger, which will set you back US$15.70 ($24.80).

At “McDo” as they call it in this European country, a Triple Cheddar and Double Beef burger costs $24.80, according to a price analysis by CashNetUSA.

As the burger’s name suggests, is made up of two meat patties and three slices of cheese as well as pickles, onions and sauce.

The world’s second most expensive McDonald’s burger can be found in Liechtenstein and Switzerland. Here, the Tasty Double Bacon burger costs $21.

However, in ninth place is New Zealand, with its Crispy Chicken Almighty. This order will cost Kiwis $15.30 according to the analysis.

The study reviewed the most expensive McDonald's items in countries around the world. Photo / CashNetUSA

So, what’s the reason behind the super high cost? While it’s not openly shared, some experts believe it’s down to simple economic factors including demand (which can increase or decrease the price of an item) and operational costs such as ingredients and labour.

The research also analysed the average price of a Big Mac and Happy Meal around the globe and how prices compare to previous years.

In the US, the price of a Big Mac has increased 22 per cent since pre-pandemic and costs $8.47. The world’s most expensive Big Mac can be found in Liechtenstein and Switzerland for $12.28.

If you’re looking for cheap eats, it’ll pay to head to Pakistan, which boasts the cheapest Big Mac. Here, the order will cost $3, followed by Egypt where it costs just $3.36.

CashNetUSA used the McDonald’s website and local delivery apps to find local prices for each item and converted this into USD in order to rank them in order of cost.



