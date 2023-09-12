Dog missing at world’s busiest airport for 24 days, found at last

Maia the dog spent 24 days lost, airside in the world's busiest airport after travelling to Atlanta. Photo / ATL

After three and a half weeks of searching a traveller has been reunited with their dog, last seen at Atlanta’s international airport.

“Maia, the dog who escaped onto the airfield at the world’s busiest airport, was recovered on September 9,” reported officials at ATL, who were relieved to call off the search.

The airport announced the news via its social media channels that Maia was “tired but in apparent good health,” saying she was taken to a vet for inspection.

Photos of the bewildered black terrier were met with relief by the dog’s owner, Paula Rodriguez.

Paula Rodriguez was separated from her dog Maia at Atlanta airport, when her tourist visa was refused. Photo / TikTok, @lunitaafer

Rodriguez, had first reported Maia as missing on 18 August while on reroute from the Dominican Republic to California. On a late arrival into Atlanta, the traveller had an issue with her tourist visa requirements, which led to her having to be returned to the Dominican Republic.

Unfortunately, this also meant that she would have to spend the night in detention at the airport. Talking to CNN Rodriguez was told by her airline Delta that the dog could not stay with her overnight, and would have to be looked after by the airline.

“Delta promised me that my dog would be well cared for,” she said in a TikTok video, pressing the airline for more information.

The traveller was held by Customs and Border Protection officers, during which time the dog apparently fled its container.

The animal could not be found. Maia was still missing when Rodriguez was deported on a 10.20am flight, back to the Dominican Republic.

“On Saturday I had no answers. On Monday I was contacted and told that my dog had effectively broken free of its bag and run free on the runway at Atlanta airport,” said Rodriguez.

A spokesperson for Delta said that they were searching and had shared the dogs details and micro-chip information with nearby animal shelters in Atlanta.

“Delta teams have been working to locate and reunite this pet with the customer and we remain in touch with the customer to provide updates. Delta people feel deeply concerned for the customer and the dog and we’re committed to ongoing search efforts, working closely with the City of Atlanta Department of Aviation and other stakeholders,” said an airline statement.

This did little to ease Rodriguez’s panic, who had been pressing the airline for more information, asking for help locating her missing pet online.

“I’ve been living a nightmare,” she told CNN. “Knowing my baby is out there somewhere scared, or might be injured… every minute feels like a day.”

The dog was only found 24 days later, hiding in the north cargo facility.

Last year, Atlanta ATL took the top spot for the busiest airports in the world, in a report by Airports Council International (ACI) World, handling 92 million passengers in 2022.