The Government looks overseas for help in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, police crackdown as arrests are made for looting and rescue efforts dwindle in Turkey and Syria in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Air New Zealand has cut airfares for flights to and from Gisborne and Napier until February 28 to help communities hit hardest by Cycline Gabrielle.

The airline will offer lower fares for all flights to these areas to help support local communities.

Introduced on Saturday, February 18, the new fares would “make it even easier for those communities to stay connected with the rest of New Zealand,” according to chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty.

“As the extent of the damage to the Tairawhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions becomes clearer, and we see the damage to roads connecting those areas, we know air travel will be more important than ever,” she added.

Air New Zealand’s temporary prices on all domestic flights into or out of Gisborne and Napier will be $55 one way or $105 if the journey requires two connecting domestic flights, for a ‘seat only’ ticket.

Those who book a ‘seat and bag’ will pay $75 one way for a flight or $125 if the journey requires two connecting domestic flights.

These fares will be available on Air New Zealand’s nine daily flights to Gisborne and up to 18 daily services to Napier, with 14 on Sunday.

Passengers can book from now until midnight Tuesday, February 28 through the Air New Zealand website or local travel agent.

Air New Zealand’s Flexi change and Flexi refund fares also remain available, Geraghty added.

The flexibility policy means those who booked travel to or from Gisborne or Napier between February 17 and February 26 have until March 5 to change the date of their flight without a change fee, service fee or fare difference applying.

If customers no longer wish to travel to Gisborne or Napier, they can place their fare into credit, or reroute their flight to another domestic destination without additional charges.

Customers who booked fares through a travel agent or third-party online agent are advised to contact them directly about changing bookings or claiming credit.



