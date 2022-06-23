Dive into Istanbul's bazaars and aromatic spice markets on a 10-night sailing with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Photo / Getty Images

Cruise ships, from the relatively small to the genuinely enormous, are back in Europe and business is booming, writes Sara Macefield

Cruise holidays are in full swing in Europe, with new ships, increased sailings and huge demand being seen this summer already. Whether the drop in NZ's pre-departure testing requirements have inspired you to hot-foot it to the Northern Hemisphere this year or you're planning ahead for 2023, here are some of the best itineraries to consider.

Venetian class

Venice, or La Serenissima, is a seductive starting point for an Adriatic cruise cocooned in the salubrious surroundings of Silversea's new ship Silver Dawn, which moors overnight, giving guests a chance to relish the city's palazzos and piazzas long after the day-trippers have departed. In Dubrovnik, channel your inner Game of Thrones spirit on a walking tour to uncover mythical capital King's Landing inside the city walls, and put your best paddle forward on a sea kayaking trip along the coast of Dalmatian isle Hvar.

How to do it: Departures for 2022 are sold out, so talk to your travel agent about bookings for 2023 and beyond - it's one for the wishlist.

In the footsteps of legends

Peel back the centuries to see into Crete's ancient Minoan past amid the ancient columns of Knossos on a Regent Seven Seas Cruises voyage. With plenty of excursions to choose from, you may prefer to immerse yourself in authentic Cretan cuisine on a chef-led tasting tour of Heraklion's Old City to sample rustic breads, olive oils and the island's noted bougatsa pastry filled with sweet custard. Jump ship in Bodrum to explore the bays in a traditional Turkish wooden gulet boat with an obligatory swim stop and dive into Istanbul's bazaars and aromatic spice markets.

How to do it: 10-night Goddesses, Legends and Empires sailings with Regent Seven Seas Cruises from Athens to Istanbul, or vice versa, depart on August 20 and August 30 this year, or choose from a number of 2023 itineraries taking in Istanbul and the Mediterranean.

Hellenic heritage

Greek gods and mythical legends cast an enthralling spell on this Aegean odyssey with Celestyal Cruises, which mixes the buzz of uber-chic party isle Mykonos with the castaway feel of sleepy Milos, whose milky white rock formations make a natural backdrop for glamorous magazine shoots.

Roll back the millennia along the Roman stone streets of Ephesus, reached from the Turkish resort of Kusadasi, and hail the legendary Knights of St John, whose roots are interwoven in the splendid medieval masterpieces of Rhodes Town.

How to do it: The seven-night Idyllic Aegean round-trip voyage with Celestyal Cruises sails from Athens, with four departures in August and September, two in October, and then a variety of dates available from April to October 2023. celestyal.com

Paddlewheel to Prague

Prague's collection of classical spires and towers, which could have slipped off the pages of any fairy tale, take centre stage on a new sailing along the Elbe and Vltava rivers on CroisiEurope's novel paddlewheel riverboats. This corner of Bohemia is noted for gorgeous landscapes dotted with palaces and fortresses such as Konopiste Castle, a former hunting lodge of the Hapsburgs. Visit the birthplace of Czech composer Antonin Dvorak and spend a day admiring beautifully-restored Dresden, famously known as the Florence of the Elbe.

How to do it: CroisiEurope's seven-night round-trip cruises from Prague depart regularly until October, then resume in March. croisieurope.co.uk

Prague's collection of classical spires and towers take centre stage on a new sailing along the Elbe and Vltava rivers. Photo / Getty Images

Meet the winemaker

Budding oenophiles can raise their glasses to toast Norwegian Cruise Line's Meet the Winemaker sailings which made their Mediterranean debut this summer with dedicated cruises. In October, join winemaker Sandro Bottega of family-owned Bottega S.p.A. for a salivating selection of activities including tastings, wine-paired dinners and culinary demonstrations.

How to do it: This seven-day round-trip Greek Isles & Italy voyage from Civitavecchia departs October 12. ncl.com

In October, join winemaker Sandro Bottega on board Norwegian Escape for a Greek Isles and Italy voyage. Photo / Supplied

Barge through Burgundy

Watch your worries just float away on a timeless voyage through southern Burgundy on the luxury barge L'Impressionniste, which meanders past grassy fields of grazing ivory Charolais cattle and rolling hills crowned with commanding medieval castles. With just 12 passengers, the emphasis is on personal service along with fine wines and gourmet food prepared by the barge's chef. Private wine tastings and cycle rides offer some on-land diversion as you make your way through the Ouche Valley to Dijon and the region's wine capital, Beaune.

How to do it: Six-night sailings between Fleurey-sur-Ouche and Escommes from Paris with European Waterways depart May to October. europeanwaterways.com

Get back in shape

Pedal power rules the waves on this Adriatic cycle-cruise with Sail Croatia that weaves through the Dalmatian isles of Hvar, Brac, Korcula and Mljet, with guests taking to their bikes to explore ashore. Daily outings on two wheels showcase superb views and secluded villages known for their wines and olive oils, complemented by leisurely afternoon swimming stops and beach stays. Guests can choose from four itineraries, graded according to difficulty, and enjoy the house party ambience on cosy rustic craft accommodating up to 40 passengers.

How to do it: Seven-night round-trip Explorer Dubrovnik and Split cruises depart May to October. sail-croatia.com

Nature abounds

Hissing fumaroles and bubbling mud pools are the unlikely stars of this Celebrity Cruises sailing to Iceland where soaring mountain peaks and thundering waterfalls put nature firmly in control. Celebrity Silhouette spends nearly three days here, moored at capital Reykjavik and second city Akureyri with 4x4 treks across the rugged terrain and whale-watching trips that showcase the offshore fertile waters. A sprinkling of Irish stops en route at Cork, Waterford and Belfast ensure the craic flows along with the Guinness.

How to do it: A 14-night round-trip Iceland & Ireland voyage from Southampton departs August 29 this year, and July 13 and August 29 2023. celebritycruises.com

Visit Cork on an Iceland and Ireland voyage with Celebrity Cruises. Photo / Getty Images

Scottish sailaway

Join a Cunard voyage to the Inner Hebrides which promises soaring vistas of emerald Scottish isles and a backdrop of dramatic mountain peaks. If you're lucky, pods of dolphins will escort Queen Victoria as it cruises past craggy Duart Castle on the Isle of Mull and candy-coloured houses along the waterfront in Tobermory. But it's not just about the views – guests can work off an indulgent diet of fine dining and afternoon teas with paddle tennis, al-fresco fitness sessions and energetic fencing bouts.

How to do it: A four-night round-trip Scenic Cruising voyage from Southampton to the Scottish Hebrides departs August 10. cunard.com

Celtic route

Tap into a rich seam of British history on a Saga Cruises voyage. Wonder at the Tudor heritage of Henry VIII's Pendennis Castle, which stands guard near Falmouth, and see the Napoleonic fort at Cardigan Bay near Fishguard, from which French invaders were sent packing in 1797. Jersey's maze of tunnels and underground hospital gives a flavour of life on the island when it was occupied by Germany during World War II, while Glasgow blends its cultural legacy with the scenic allure of the Trossachs National Park and Liverpool trumpets its centuries-old maritime heritage.

How to do it: A 13-night Britain's Celtic Fringe round-trip voyage departs August 28. travel.saga.co.uk

Big is beautiful

Carrying nearly 7000 passengers, Wonder of the Seas made its debut in the Mediterranean this summer. The ship isn't just Royal Caribbean International's newest baby, it's also the world's largest – a floating pleasure zone packed to the funnels with cool diversions. Meander past thousands of plants in the onboard park, plunge 30m down the Ultimate Abyss slide and strap on your skates to pirouette around the ice-rink before dining in style at one of 20 venues. As you cruise between Barcelona, Palma and Marseilles, catch West End productions, high-dive spectaculars and ice-shows.

Seven-night Western Mediterranean Cruise round-trip voyages from Civitavecchia depart May to October. royalcaribbean.com

Wonder of the Seas, which is the new biggest cruise ship in the world, made its debut in the Mediterranean earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

Magical memories

Captain Minnie Mouse and her magical cast of pals are sprinkling special stardust on Disney Cruise Line sailings from Dover this summer. Join Disney Magic on a fairytale voyage to meet the Little Mermaid amid the Scandi-cool streets and squares of Copenhagen, or take a leisurely cruise past Amsterdam's distinctive gabled houses along canals criss-crossing the city. Meet your Disney favourites onboard at special character interactions, dazzling stage shows and a fun-filled pirates night.

How to do it: A seven-night round-trip Northern Europe Cruise from Dover, with calls at Warnemunde and Oslo, departs August 28. disneycruise.com

What to expect on a European cruise

Requirements for passengers to be fully vaccinated (including booster jabs in some cases) are expected to stay in place for the foreseeable future. The same is also likely for pre-embarkation Covid tests at the dockside for arriving passengers

Cruise lines are increasingly encouraging customers to download apps to check-in online before arriving at the terminal where timed check-in slots are being used to help cut crowds and speed up the embarkation process

A new generation of wearable technology in the form of bracelets or discs, generally issued at check-in, not only brings benefits that include unlocking your cabin door, making theatre or restaurant reservations or ordering food and drink, but can also be used for contract tracing if a guest tests positive for Covid.

En-masse muster drills of the past look unlikely to make a return, having been replaced by a more flexible alternative. Guests must now watch safety briefings on their cabin television or mobile device before visiting the assembly station for verification

Cruise companies continue to ease mask requirements, with several dropping the need for passengers to wear them around the ship. Where this has happened, the only exceptions could be enclosed spaces, such as tender boats taking guests ashore in ports where ships cannot dock, in ship theatres or other confined areas

As each country relaxes entry red tape, so rules governing shore excursions will similarly ease. However, local tour companies offering cruise ship excursions may have their own regulations governing aspects such as mask-wearing

Buffet dining may revert back to self-service, though some cruise lines are considering continuing the current system whereby crew members serve portions

Rules governing social distancing and "social bubble" groups of up to six guests who can dine and socialise together are likely to remain in place for now.

