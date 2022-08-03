Comedian Natalie Samy is performing at The Comedy Mixtape at Manuakau's Vodafone Events Centre on August 6. Photo / Supplied

Comedian Natalie Samy is performing at The Comedy Mixtape at Manuakau's Vodafone Events Centre on August 6. Photo / Supplied

Comedian Natalie Samy tells Herald Travel about her most memorable holidays - both good and bad

What have you missed most about travel?

Honestly, aeroplane food. It's embarrassing but I love the little compartments and the convenience of everything. It makes me feel like I'm in a spaceship.

What are your strongest memories from the first overseas trip you ever took?

The heat. I distinctly remember the automatic doors opening at Singapore airport and feeling that gust of air that just completely encapsulates you.

What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?

Going overseas just to visit family and go to weddings. Being a tourist was a bit difficult when you've got to meet everyone your parents have ever met and their children.

Who has most inspired your travels?

Growing up it was family. Now as I get older I want to travel for comedy. I hope to go around the world and make as many humans giggle as I can.

What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?

My first solo trip to Melbourne, just being able to immerse fully into the city and experience things I wouldn't have been able to if I was in a group.

And the worst?

It wasn't necessarily a place, it was just an individual that ruined it. That's why it's important to make sure you know who you're travelling with.

What's your approach to packing for a big trip?

Panties, undies, knickers... you can never have enough undergarments. Trust me.

What is the destination that most surprised you – good or bad?

I think as a POC (person of colour), I get to experience racism from all kinds so it's also awkward when you get confronted with that s*** overseas, especially with language barriers. Culture barriers can really ruin places for you.

Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?

Seeing the sunrise in Gisborne was breathtaking. A sunset in Fiji is life-changing, every time.

What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?

Shower and use my toilet.

What do you miss most about home when you travel?

My dog. And L&P.

Where is the one destination you must see in your lifetime?

I have to go to India. I've never been and want to see where my indentured labourer ancestors came from, and hopefully retrace some steps.

Natalie Samy is one of the performers at The Comedy Mixtape at Manukau's Vodafone Events Centre on August 6. The show also features Pax Assadi, Tofiga Fepulea'i, David Correos, Janaye Henry and more. comedyfestival.co.nz