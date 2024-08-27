Washington DC in December feels magical and festive. Photo / Getty Images
Swap your sunshine-filled Christmas for one as magical as a greeting card, with sparkly trees and crackling fireplaces; twinkling festive lights and carol singers. Washington DC is the ultimate festive delight in the weeks leading up to Christmas, writes Madison Reidy
With all the effort of a New York City winter experience, Washington is cheaper and far more accessible.
Visit any time during the month of December to discover some merry magic and many “Happy Holidays” greetings from easy-going locals.
‘Tis the season
December is “fall” in the United States, right up until December 21 when autumn officially becomes winter. Trees are bare and the air crisp, meaning it can be chilly outdoors, especially at night and early in the morning.
Almost everywhere you go in Washington will be adorned with decorations; office buildings, hotel lobbies, restaurants and storefronts all feature trees, nutcrackers, wreaths and lights.
But if you want to be blown away, you can’t miss the champagne and carols at The Willard InterContinental Hotel.
Dubbed the ‘Residence of Presidents’ because of its history of housing President Abraham Lincoln before he moved into the White House next door, this iconic hotel is as impressive as ever following recent renovations.
Almost every night in December, and into the New Year, the event rotates through a variety of local singing groups, from choirs to quartets.
You’ll feel like a superstar as you walk up the red carpet and through the main doors into the airy lobby, to be welcomed by a golden Christmas tree touching the ceiling and a free glass of bubbles on offer.
The evening begins from 5.30pm or 6pm and lasts for a couple of hours.
For an added experience for the history buffs, you can learn about the hotel’s rich 200-year history in its hallway of archives.
This activity is an absolute must-do to put you in the festive mood.
If you want a relaxed and fun way of checking off your Christmas gift list, the Downtown Holiday Market is a great place to do it.
Located in Penn Quarter, walking distance from the National Mall, you’ll find local creatives selling jewellery, homewares and even tea towels of politicians you’ll know by name.
My favourite find was the two-storey book store called Bridge Street Books which sold an array of political, cultural, historical and economic books. I picked up two for myself and more to take home to family for Christmas.
Swing past Old Stone House to see the oldest structure in Washington open for display.
When you work up a thirst and an appetite, or just need a spot to warm up, you must visit Martin’s Tavern.
Down a side street and situated on a corner, it’s hard to miss with bright red bows covering its exterior and an impressive window display.
Considered a Geoorgetown landmark, this restaurant and bar has been held in family hands for almost a century and is where JFK proposed to Jackie Kennedy.
If you stay for dinner you can catch the free public light show Georgetown Glow throughout the village when the sun goes down around 7pm.
It wouldn’t be an American experience without a spot of ice skating.
No matter your age, or ability, it’s an activity to make anyone feel like a kid at Christmas.
Rinks are easy to find across D.C but there’s one in Georgetown, on the harbour of the canal, which is best for beginners.
Or if you’re downtown near the National Mall, the National Gallery of Art takes much pride in its Sculpture Garden Ice Rink.
Surrounded by trees (and squirrels!) this rink offers lessons and has mulled cider at the on-site cafe. The ice is maintained every hour to ensure a smooth skate for all visitors during the day and late into the night on Friday and Saturday.
Washington D.C is a treat for anyone interested in art and architecture with its enormously impressive buildings filled with American archives.
Catch the Big Bus Tour around the city’s landmarks if you want to capture it all quickly or walk down the Parisian-influenced parks and ponds of the National Mall to visit the Lincoln Memorial up close.
While that’s a must-do experience any time of year, it’s inside the museums and galleries where Christmas really comes alive.
The National Gallery of Art’s grounds take up almost two-thirds of the mall, I was told on a tour with its public affairs specialist, meaning you can explore it indoors or out.
Every inch of the gallery is considered art, including floral installations around fountains curated with Christmas colours in December.
The art collection is world-class and is the only place in the Americas where you can see a Leonardo Da Vinci painting in person.
