In Washington, I experienced some sunny, rather mild days in the middle of the month, enough to defrost during the day to wear just a sweater and jeans.

The temperature sat around 6 to 8 degrees Celsius during the day, falling to around 3 degrees in the evening.

The key to enjoying this season is layering. Ensure you pack gloves for added warmth and one waterproof layer in case of rain.

It can drop to just below zero in the middle of the night but because this isn’t New York, the city does sleep and you most likely won’t experience it.

Champagne and carols at the Willard InterContinental DC Hotel is a must-do activity any evening during December.

Festive activities

Almost everywhere you go in Washington will be adorned with decorations; office buildings, hotel lobbies, restaurants and storefronts all feature trees, nutcrackers, wreaths and lights.

But if you want to be blown away, you can’t miss the champagne and carols at The Willard InterContinental Hotel.

Dubbed the ‘Residence of Presidents’ because of its history of housing President Abraham Lincoln before he moved into the White House next door, this iconic hotel is as impressive as ever following recent renovations.

Almost every night in December, and into the New Year, the event rotates through a variety of local singing groups, from choirs to quartets.

You’ll feel like a superstar as you walk up the red carpet and through the main doors into the airy lobby, to be welcomed by a golden Christmas tree touching the ceiling and a free glass of bubbles on offer.

The evening begins from 5.30pm or 6pm and lasts for a couple of hours.

The Willard InterContinental's infamous lobby was renovated to powder blue and gold in 2023.

For an added experience for the history buffs, you can learn about the hotel’s rich 200-year history in its hallway of archives.

This activity is an absolute must-do to put you in the festive mood.

If you want a relaxed and fun way of checking off your Christmas gift list, the Downtown Holiday Market is a great place to do it.

Located in Penn Quarter, walking distance from the National Mall, you’ll find local creatives selling jewellery, homewares and even tea towels of politicians you’ll know by name.

Listen to live carols while you shop, and stop at either end for a mulled cider, because it is Christmas after all.

The annual event is free to enter and this year will be open daily between November 22 and December 23 from midday to 8pm.

Georgetown's harbour walk is a perfect way to walk off some Christmas-induced calories.

Get around Georgetown

Georgetown was so great I visited twice during my stay.

The town, which is only 10 minutes drive from D.C’s main centre sits alongside a canal and has great cafes, restaurants and bars down its cobblestone streets and alleyways.

It’s a popular spot for students given its the neighbourhood of Georgetown University, adding vibrance to its historic charm.

Walk up and down its main M street for amazing shopping from big names to boutique brands.

My favourite find was the two-storey book store called Bridge Street Books which sold an array of political, cultural, historical and economic books. I picked up two for myself and more to take home to family for Christmas.

Bridge Street Books is an independent bookstore in Georgetown.

Swing past Old Stone House to see the oldest structure in Washington open for display.

When you work up a thirst and an appetite, or just need a spot to warm up, you must visit Martin’s Tavern.

Down a side street and situated on a corner, it’s hard to miss with bright red bows covering its exterior and an impressive window display.

The iconic window display at Martin's Tavern in Georgetown is worth a look.

Considered a Geoorgetown landmark, this restaurant and bar has been held in family hands for almost a century and is where JFK proposed to Jackie Kennedy.

If you stay for dinner you can catch the free public light show Georgetown Glow throughout the village when the sun goes down around 7pm.

The well-cared-for ice rink in the National Gallery of Art's Sculpture Garden.

Put your skates on

It wouldn’t be an American experience without a spot of ice skating.

No matter your age, or ability, it’s an activity to make anyone feel like a kid at Christmas.

Rinks are easy to find across D.C but there’s one in Georgetown, on the harbour of the canal, which is best for beginners.

Or if you’re downtown near the National Mall, the National Gallery of Art takes much pride in its Sculpture Garden Ice Rink.

Surrounded by trees (and squirrels!) this rink offers lessons and has mulled cider at the on-site cafe. The ice is maintained every hour to ensure a smooth skate for all visitors during the day and late into the night on Friday and Saturday.

Both rinks have skates available to rent.

Members of the National Gallery of Art's prestigious art programme at work.

Art and architecture appreciation

Washington D.C is a treat for anyone interested in art and architecture with its enormously impressive buildings filled with American archives.

Catch the Big Bus Tour around the city’s landmarks if you want to capture it all quickly or walk down the Parisian-influenced parks and ponds of the National Mall to visit the Lincoln Memorial up close.

While that’s a must-do experience any time of year, it’s inside the museums and galleries where Christmas really comes alive.

The National Gallery of Art’s grounds take up almost two-thirds of the mall, I was told on a tour with its public affairs specialist, meaning you can explore it indoors or out.

Every inch of the gallery is considered art, including floral installations around fountains curated with Christmas colours in December.

Every inch of the the National Gallery of Art is adorned for Christmas, including its indoor fountains decorated with flowers grown on site.

The art collection is world-class and is the only place in the Americas where you can see a Leonardo Da Vinci painting in person.

Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock are also on show.

The numerous cafes on site offer holiday-themed food, such as special gelato flavours.

Bottom line: Skip the big city chaos, DC does Christmas just right.

Madison travelled to Washington courtesy of Destination DC, with complimentary hospitality from Delta Airlines, Hotel Zena, Willard InterContinental DC, Old Ebbitt Grill and The National Gallery of Art.