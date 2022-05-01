The tour, which took place on Orthodox Easter, was inspired by the convergence of Muslim, Jewish, Christian, Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Baha'i holidays in April. Photo / Bob Smietana, RNS via AP

For most travellers, religious tourism often consists of walking an endless trail of gigantic churches and towering cathedrals under the blazing European sun.

However, in Chicago, you can get a 101 in the world's major religions in just a few miles. Even better, transport is included.

Last month, on Orthodox Christian Easter (April 24), the Interfaith Trolley took around 70 passengers on a tour of the city's sacred spaces to celebrate the convergence of several religious holidays.

This included Passover, Easter, Ramadan, Ram Navami (celebrated by Hindus), Vaisakhi (a Sikh celebration) and Ridvan (observed by Baha'is).

Like a theological speed dating event, the tour stopped at five religious sites around southeast Chicago. At each stop, passengers heard from faith leaders and laypeople who are part of the different religions.

It's aim, according to organisers, was to educate the community and "shape the public narrative about what it means to live well together amidst our religious and cultural diversity and difference."

"This was a beautiful event, far more beautiful than I expected," Kim Schultz, coordinator of creative initiatives at the InterReligious Institute told Religion News Service.

"The words shared and the community shared really struck my heart."

Stop 1: Rockerfeller Chapel

At the start of the tour, passengers heard from Mayher Kaur, the leader of the Sikh Student Association, about Sikh practices and India's caste system.

A Hindu student described Ram Navami, a Hindu holiday on April 10 and a Jain student named Shradha Jain talked about her faith and the April 14 festival, which celebrates the birth of Jainism's founder.

Stop 2: Ebenezer Baptist Church

Here, the church clerk, Patricia Butts, shared their history of gospel music choirs and bluesman music directors.

Visitors also heard about the congregation's committed community (which includes a 102 year old senior deacon), Easter rituals and Jesus' final seven words.

"Our senior deacon is 102 years old and still going strong," she said.

Stop 3: Clarent Centre

Stop number three taught passengers about Clarent Centre and their "resources for the human journey" such as meditation, acupuncture and spiritual direction.

They were then guided through a short meditation by Heiwa no Bushi, a BodhiChristo teacher, who combines spiritual teachings from Chritianisty and Buddhism.

Stop 4: KAM Isaiah Israel

During a stop at KAM Isaiah Israel, Rabbi Frederick Reeves explained how the Reform Jewish congregation was when several Jewish synagogues merged in the 1920s. Here, visitors learnt about Passover, a Jewish celebration that happens at home with ones' family.

Every family's Seder (the name of the meal), is unique.

Stop 5: Masjid Al-Taqwa

The trolley then visited Masjid Al-Taqwa to learn more about Islam and the celebration of Ramadan. While the mosque had gathered in a rented space, it now has a permanent building, which is being renovated by the congregation.

Final Stop: Chicago Theological Seminary

Passengers were returned to Chicago Theological Seminary for an interfaith ifitar (an evening meal Muslims eat at sunset during Ramadan).

During the ride, retired professor and president of the Hyde Park & Kenwood Interfaith Council Saba Ayman-Nolley explained the Baha'i celebration of Ridvan and the work their council does in the community.

Ridvan, said Ayman-Nolley, marked a time people can set aside their weapons and cultivate love and community.

Before digging into the interfaith iftar dinner, American Islamic College's president Timothy Gianotti gave a short meditation on Ramadan; a time of disruption and thus, revelation, when Musliims resist the world's distractions in order to focus on God.

"We fast from all the things that are getting in our way," he said.

"We fast from our own sense of egocentric centrality in the universe. We fast from the habits of mind and habits of being that get in our way — or in other people's way — in terms of the spiritual life."

Riding the trolley was a Lutheran pastor, Emily Heitzmann, and her mother, who was visiting from Iowa. Emily Heitzmann said the event reminded her of how, despite theological differences, people all shared common humanity.

"We're all striving for peace, being centred, and holiness," said Barbara Heitzmann.