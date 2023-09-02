Visit the Hobbiton Movie Set in Matamata. Photo / 123rf

It’s been half a century since the literary world lost J.R.R. Tolkien on September 2 1973. Whereas Tolkien whisked us away to fantastical lands, here’s where you can find real-life Hobbit magic, writes Trisha Torres.

New Zealand is, of course, the most obvious starting point, given its landscapes that provided the cinematic representation of Middle-earth in Peter Jackson’s films. But there are other noteworthy spots - from themed eateries to accommodations in South Africa and the Tolkien-inspired nooks in Oxford. Tolkien’s magic is everywhere and it’s waiting for you to find it.

Accommodation

Woodlyn Park Hotel | Waitomo

In Waitomo’s scenic landscape sits the Woodlyn Park Hotel, offering guests a hobbit-inspired stay. Designed with rooms set into a hillside, they mirror hobbit homes with signature round doors and windows.

The interior is furnished in a comfortable country-cottage style, enhanced by rustic artwork. Established two years following the final Lord of the Rings film, the setting is complete with grazing sheep and a donkey, making it a distinctive choice for those exploring New Zealand’s Tolkien-inspired locales or seeking a novel accommodation experience.

Underhill Valley | Hamilton

Think “glamping” but hobbit-style. Built into the farm’s hillside, every corner of this “cave house” has a touch of magic — from the stonework to the solid timber doors. You might feel like you’ve stepped into a medieval tale. The scene-stealer? A massive willow draped over a pond, right next to a charming wooden bridge. And if you’re keen to keep the Tolkien vibes going, Hobbiton from the movies is just a 45-minute drive away in Matamata.

The Shire of Montana | US

The Shire of Montana, tucked away in Trout Creek’s valley (at 9 Hobbit Lane no less), brings Shire-living fantasies to life. This private guesthouse lets you have the place all to yourself, combining the charm of Middle-earth with modern comforts.

Inside, it’s decked out with a snug living room, a well-equipped kitchen, a roomy bedroom featuring a king bed, and a compact guest room. Cook dinner on the outdoor grill, then chill out on the deck surrounded by an “enchanted forest” setting. The property is exclusive to adults.

Hobbit Boutique Hotel | Bloemfontein, South Africa

In the laidback suburb of Westdene, Bloemfontein (also where J.R.R. Tolkien was born), the Hobbit Boutique Hotel pays homage to the legendary author’s world. Merging old-world charm with a dash of modern elegance, this four-star historical gem is a stone’s throw from many of the city’s main attractions.

Their recent renovations sought to retain the hotel’s original character, and it shines through with Tolkien’s own illustrations, paintings and maps adorning the walls. Each room is also named after a Tolkien character — Bilbo, Elrond, Galadriel, Merry and Legolas.





Film locations and attractions

North Island | New Zealand

Begin your journey in Matamata, where the heart of Middle-earth comes to life in the Hobbiton Movie Set. Book a guided tour across the 5ha Hobbiton for the complete experience. Dive into behind-the-scenes stories, wander the famous Hobbit holes, and grab a pint at the Green Dragon Inn.

Ready for some Mordor-esque landscapes? Set your sights on Tongariro National Park. Home to the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, it’s one of New Zealand’s top day hikes. Here, you’ll witness volcanic terrains, emerald lakes, and craters. Also, consider exploring nearby Māori cultural tours.

... Keep a firm eye on Mt. Ngauruhoe which doubled as Mt. Doom in the LOTR films.

In Wellington, Wētā Workshop is the creative hub behind various Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit props and prosthetics. Take a guided tour to see the detailed craftsmanship up close. Displays are heaving with movie memorabilia and visitors can watch documentaries on the company’s diverse work.

Go with the flow in Paradise, near Glenorchy. Photo / Supplied

South Island | New Zealand

Starting in Marlborough, a picturesque five-hour ferry and drive combination from the North Island, visit the Pelorus River, well-known for the barrel scenes from The Hobbit films. The region also offers a multitude of vineyards with wine-tasting.

In Fiordland National Park you’ll find boat trips in Milford Sound and hiking opportunities like the Routeburn Track. Another two-hour drive will get you to Paradise, near Glenorchy, recognised as the location for Beorn’s House in the films and where Boromir fought his final battle against orcs in The Fellowship of the Ring. Horse treks offer a unique way to explore the area.

Wellington's Wētā Workshop helped with the Orc prosthetics. Photo / Supplied

Tolkien’s Old Home | Oxford, UK

At 20 Northmoor Rd in Oxford stands the house where Tolkien lived during the 1930s, and where he wrote The Hobbit and a good portion of The Lord of the Rings trilogy. The house isn’t open for tours but it’s surreal to stand outside and think about all the magic that came to life inside. For those keen to delve deeper into Tolkien’s life in Oxford, the Official C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien Walking Tour are available. It covers notable places such as Exeter College, where Tolkien taught, and some of his favourite local pubs.

Delve into Tolkien’s life in Oxford on the Official C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien Walking Tour. Photo / Getty Images

Restaurants

The Hobbit Cafe | Houston, Texas, US

Nestled off Richmond Avenue, The Hobbit Cafe has been serving Houstonians under its majestic oak tree since 1972. Everywhere you look, there’s a touch of Tolkien—from the Lord of the Rings collectables to the whimsically themed menu. There’s even a sheepskin throne inside. The menu is a delightful mix of classic Tex-Mex meets Tolkien. Think Balrog burgers and fish tacos.

The Hobbit Restaurant | Maryland, US

From the outside, The Hobbit Restaurant’s Tolkien-inspired door might have you believing you’ve stumbled upon a cosy little shire in the US. Inside, you’re met with a Hobbit-approved decor that is both snug and flush with artwork. While Maryland boasts numerous waterfront dining spots, this restaurant’s 40-year legacy stands out due to its great views. The menu doesn’t disappoint either. Expect an array of hearty meals including fresh seafood and decadent desserts, all made in-house.

The Shire | Killarney, Ireland

The Shire has been intricately designed to transport Lord of the Rings fans straight into Middle-earth. The decor mirrors that of a Middle-earth tavern, complete with witty memorabilia, like the Gandalf-inspired “You Shall Not Pass” sign. The menu playfully nods to Tolkien’s universe, with dishes like “The Tower” burger. It’s the perfect blend of homely Irish pub and theatrics: a must-visit in Killarney.



