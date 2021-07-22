Cast off to the Chathams and a women's fly fishing retreat in top travel deals

Cast away on a women's fly fishing retreat at the Owen River Lodge. Photo / Supplied

Flying visit to the Chathams

Discoverthe best of the Chatham Islands with a four-night or seven-night accommodation and return flights package, priced from $2630pp, twin-share, orfrom $3440pp, twinshare. The islands are 800km east of New Zealand's mainland and the first place in the world to see the sunrise. The package includes a full day's guided tour, daily breakfast and lunch. Single supplements are available. Weekly departure days vary from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/chathams



Female anglers retreat at the Owen Lodge

Join the sisterhood at Owen River Lodge in April next yearfor a six-night, luxurious fly-fishing retreat for women. Catering for beginners to passionate fly fisherwomen, the retreat's ethos of sustainability means all fishing will be "catch and release". Priced at $5490pp, twin-share, all meals and house wines, five days' guided fishing, equipment, and a massage are included — along with Nelson Airport return transfers. The retreat is from April 8 to 14. Bookings are going fast.

Contact: Owen River Lodge, (03) 523 9075, stay@owenriverlodge.co.nz or owenriverlodge.co.nz

Relax at the Taupō Hilton

The Hilton Lake Taupō Winter Getaway Package is all about finding relaxation and rejuvenation. This one-night package is priced from $350 per night and is available for weeknights only until September 30. Luxurious inclusions range from a bottle of red wine and chocolates on arrival to winter-warming cocktails, breakfasts and a languorous noon checkout. Contact: Lake Taupō Hilton, book at hilton.com/ en/book/reservation/rates



Taranaki botanicals: Gin in the gardens

Visit the finest gardens on the annual Taranaki Garden Festival during a five-night holiday, from October 28 to November 3, and cap off the trip with a tour of Juno Gin Distillery and a night at the beautiful Chateau Tongariro on the return luxury coach trip to Auckland. Priced at $2625pp, twin-share, the one-way flight from Auckland to New Plymouth is included, as are most meals and all accommodation.

Contact: Pukekohe Travel, 0800 785 386 or pukekohetravel.co.nz



The Henley Hotel. Photo / Supplied

Rotoroa Island: Hidden Hauraki

Explore the hidden gem that is Rotoroa Island, with an all-new special family deal on offer by Fullers360. A return Family Ticket starts at $130 for two adults and two children. Add $10 for each additional child. The island is rich in social history and, as it is a wildlife sanctuary, it's great for spotting endangered species. The ferry sailings are every Saturday and Sunday.

Contact: Fullers360, 0800 385 5377, enquiries@ fullers.co.nz or book at fullers.co.nz/buy-tickets/





For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newfinder.co.nz and newzealand.com