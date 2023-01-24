New government regulations on freedom camping will require self-contained certification for vehicles.

A Canadian tourist took to social media on Tuesday to ask Kiwis and fellow New Zealand travellers a sincere but point question.

“I have a serious question and I will try not to be disrespectful,” they wrote in a private Facebook group on Tuesday.

“Are all campsites so depressing? We have now been to three and two are basically open grass fields with no trees to shade or privacy.”

The traveller claimed both spots were highly rated on the campsite app Rankers, and cost around $50 per night to stay in their self-contained vehicle.

With plans to drive from Awanui to Cape Reinga the next day, they asked members of the New Zealand Travel Tips (NZTT) Facebook group to help them find an “amazing campsite” along the way.

Hundreds of comments quickly poured in from fellow travellers and locals.

Some felt ‘depressing’ was too harsh a description.

“I’m a little bit confused as to why depressing,” wrote one commenter, explaining that camping in New Zealand was often simple to maintain the natural surroundings; something Kiwis prefer.

“It will be highly ranked because it is natural and not overcrowded I am guessing,” they added.

Others wrote that large grassy fields were “typical of NZ campgrounds” as opposed to ones that were in the pristine wilderness or on beaches with extensive amenities.

Those with overseas experience agreed that New Zealand camping was different compared to places like the US, Canada and even Australia.

“I travelled for a month and I think the same thing as you,” wrote one traveller. “I don’t know if it’s the difference between country but in Canada I’m used to a private site, with lot of three, a picnic table and a fireplace.” They said, in New Zealand, campsites seemed more like parking spots.

“Holiday parks in NZ are completely different than campsites in the US and Canada, but it’s rarely explained clearly,” another added.

One camper recommended trying the CamperMate app to find places to stay while others recommended places like Uretiti Beach, Kapowairua (Spirits Bay), Tokerau Bay, and Tapotupotu.

Following the response, the Canadian thanked people who had given advice and suggestions.

“I have so many campsites to research now,” they wrote, adding that they had learned the difference between holiday camps, DOC campsites and freedom camping spots.

I’ve learned what holiday camps are and we’ll likely stay at one every few days to have shower facilities,” they wrote, adding that the camps were not what they had expected but that was part of travelling.