Domestic flights from $29 in Jetstar sale

Jetstar's Kiwi Sale has domestic one-way prices beginning at just $29. Photo / Supplied

Jetstar has today unveiled its Kiwi Sale, with domestic one-way prices beginning at just $29.

Travel dates vary per route but include mid-July to mid-December 2023.

Unless sold out earlier to club members, the Kiwi Sale for the general public begins tomorrow at midnight and runs until Monday, January 30, at 11.59pm (NZ time).

Fares and full conditions are available at Jetstar.com.

Members of Club Jetstar will receive early access for 12 hours starting at noon today. At Jetstar.com, visitors can register to become a Club Jetstar member when making a reservation.

The Kiwi Sale fares include:

Auckland to Christchurch from $33.

Auckland to Dunedin from $47.

Auckland to Wellington from $34.

Christchurch to Wellington from $29.

Auckland to Queenstown from $53.

Wellington to Queenstown from $38.

Jetstar advises that passengers check the latest Government travel requirements for New Zealand and their destination.











