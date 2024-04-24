Hotel Colline de France in Brazil has been ranked the best hotel in the world for 2024. Photo / Supplied

If you love staying in jaw-droppingly beautiful hotels with impeccable service, you may want to book a stay at Hotel Colline de France, in Gramado, a town in Brazil.

Not only is this boutique hotel great, it’s the best in the world according to TripAdvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best annual awards that are based on reviews posted in 2023 and editorial judgment.

The hotel has been ranked in the top five for the past three years but finally got the gold this year and has more than 4000 5-star reviews.

With just 34 suites, Hotel Colline de France is described as a “mix of sophistication and comfort,” by the TripAdvisor listing. In the rooms, guests can expect large beds covered in 300-thread count Egyptian cotton sheets, marble bathrooms with L’Occitane amenities, Hydromassage bathtubs and chandelier lighting.

If you manage to leave your sumptuous room, you’ll find facilities such as a heated pool, sauna, steam room, and spa.

Breakfast is accompanied by a live piano player and sparkling wine is complimentary during your stay.

Of course, this level of luxury doesn’t come without a cost.

During June and July (peak season), the master suite will set you back a cool US$1300 per night, while smaller rooms tend to hover around the $650 mark.

However, those who don’t mind visiting in winter will find prices drop to around $400.

Yet, it’s money well spent according to the 4252 reviews, of which all are 5-star aside from six four-star reviews and one three-star review.

Trip Advisor’s vice-president & general manager of hotels, Dan Mitchell, said hotels like Hotel Colline de France and others on the awards list typically have some of the best service, design and amenities around.

“Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travellers for their remarkable service, stunning design, and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience,” he said.

This year, pet-friendly, sustainable, and wellness hotels are the newest subcategory introductions.

Best Hotels in the World for 2024

Hotel Colline de France - Gramado, Brazil OBLU SELECT Lobigili - Malé, Maldives La Siesta Hoi An Resort & Spa - Hoi An, Vietnam Adiwana Suweta - Bali, Indonesia Iberostar Grand Packard - La Habana, Cuba Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa - Fasmendhoo Island, Maldives La Siesta Classic Ma May - Hanoi, Vietnam Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya - Akumal, Mexico Padma Resort Ubud - Bali, Indonesia Sofitel Mexico City Reforma - Mexico City, Mexico

Tripadvisor also has sub-categories in the Best of the Best Hotel awards which point out the best family-friendly, all-inclusive, B&Bs & Inns, small & boutique and luxury hotels.



