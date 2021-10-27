Book the country's biggest house boat in New Zealand's best travel deals

Book an overnight cruise on the country's largest houseboat. Photo / Supplied

ROCK THE BOAT IN THE BAY

Book an overnight cruise on the country's largest houseboat — The Rock, based at Paihia in the Bay of Islands. There's nothing quite like sitting up in bed on the water and watching the sun pop up over the horizon. The Rock offers a range of activities,ranging from kayaking and fishing to guided island walks and, of course, swimming. Dinner, breakfast and lunch are included in a special family package currently on offer, priced at $1300 for a family of five people. Alternatively, a two-night private charter for 10 people costs $5000.

Contact: Rock the Boat, freephone 0800 762 527, info@rocktheboat.co.nz or rocktheboat.co.nz/offers

FLYING ISLAND ADVENTURE

Waiheke Island Combo Deals with EcoZip Adventures include scenic ferry transfers from the city to the island, an island mini-tour, an EcoZip Adventures dual zipline adventure and native forest walk experience, a 30-minute scenic flight loop over, and around, the island, wine tasting and three-course lunch at Batch Winery, and transfers and transport on Waiheke. A minimum of two people can book a combo deal, but EcoZip Adventures can cater for groups of up to 18. Alternatively, groups of nine or more can pay an additional $30pp for transfer from Ardmore or North Shore aerodromes to Waiheke Island.

Contact: EcoZip Adventures, (09) 372 5646 or ecozipadventures.co.nz/discover/waiheke-combos

JETBOAT INTO HOT WATER

Accessible only by water or air, Lake Rotoiti Hot Pools are nestled on the shores of Manupīrua Bay and offer a warm and relaxing escape 365 days of the year. The therapeutic thermal springs have been in use for more than 170 years. Book a Saturday Soak Special with jetboat tour company Katoa Lake Rotorua, and you'll be taken on a 45-minute, scenic jetboat ride (and back) from Lake Rotorua to the connected Lake Rotoiti for a blissful hour's soak in the pools. The cost is $145pp and $89 per child. The trip leaves from Lake Rotorua shoreline at 1pm on Saturdays.

Contact: Katoa Lake Rotorua, 0800 538 7746 or katoalakerotorua.co.nz/specials

'ULTIMATE' ISLAND GETAWAY

A "Rakiura Ultimate Getaway" ensures visitors to Stewart Island experience all the island has to offer, from touring the history-rich island with a guide, to cruising the coastlines' isolated and unspoiled beaches and spotting the native birdlife. Priced from $999 for one or from $1270 for two, this two-night package offers lodge accommodation with sea views. More nights can be added.

Contact: the reservations team at RealNZ, 0800 656501, contact@realnz.com or realnz.com/en/specials/combo-deals

CLOSER TO THE STARS

Drink in the beauty of the spectacular night sky in Tekapo from your accommodation atop an airport hangar — then get a little closer to the galaxy when Skydive Mt Cook fly you to 9000 feet to skydive. This exhilarating package includes entry to the Tekapo Springs pools, and two nights' accommodation at Mt Cook Sky Suites at Pūkaki Airport. The price starts at $399pp and is valid for travel by the end of February.

Contact: Skydive Mt Cook, (03) 976 0516, skydivemtcook@inflite.nz or skydivemtcook.com/9000ft-skydive-2-nights-accomodation-tekapo-springs