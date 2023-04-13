A viral video shows a bison charging at a visitor who invaded its personal space and tossing him over a barrier in Yellowstone National Park.

The video gained attention this week after being shared on the Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone, which showcases instances of inappropriate behaviour at US National Parks and other natural landmarks.

In the video, the man is seen ignoring the bison’s warning signs, including its raised tail, grunting, and aggressive posturing, until it is too late to escape the animal’s charge.

According to the video’s caption, a bison with its tail up has two meanings.

“If a bison has his tail up it means: 1) He has to use the restroom OR 2) He is about to kick your A$$,” it read.

The footage serves as a stark reminder of the need to respect wildlife and adhere to park regulations to ensure the safety of both visitors and animals at Yellowstone National Park and other natural habitats.

With their imposing size and powerful build, bison can quickly become dangerous if approached too closely or provoked.

Yellowstone National Park has repeatedly cautioned visitors about the hazards of getting too close to the park’s numerous bison, yet many still underestimate the speed and strength of these massive creatures.

Bison, known for their unpredictable nature, have caused more injuries at Yellowstone than any other animal, surpassing bears and snakes. In fact, just last year, within a span of a few weeks, three people were gored by bison, underscoring the real threat they pose to visitors who disregard park regulations.

On May 30, a woman was attacked by a bison after coming within 3m of it on a boardwalk. Just weeks later, on June 27, a man suffered arm injuries arm after being charged by a bison. In another incident, just two days after the previous attack, a woman was gored by a bison when she and her daughter inadvertently approached the animal while returning to their car near a trailhead.

The National Park Service also constantly reminds visitors about appropriate behaviour, using lighthearted jokes and puns on social media to communicate key information.