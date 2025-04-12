Burra has to be at the top! Myself and fellow Bears player Luke Morahan wanted to bring a slice of NZ/Australian hospitality to Bristol and create a place that feels like stepping into a friend’s home but serves elevated cafe food. So, we launched Burra in 2021. The community was desperate for social interactions and normality following Covid and the response was incredible. Beyond Burra, Bristol is spoiled for great restaurants, I’d recommend Cor, a Mediterranean small plates restaurant run by an incredible Aussie chef, and Bravas, which serves tapas on one of Bristol’s coolest pedestrianised streets, it’s got great food and great atmosphere. For a date night, my wife and I love Bianchis, which is an intimate Italian restaurant in a trendy neighbourhood with a real European feel. The Albion is a fantastic pub in Clifton Village with a relaxed feel, a great pint of Guinness, and food that shouldn’t be overlooked. Then for unbeatable pastries or sourdough, check out Farro Bakery – one of the best bakeries in the UK.

Tapas at Bravas. Photo / Bravas

How about great activities?

Bristol has its own inland wave pool – The Wave – founded by local legend Nick Hounsfield to make surfing accessible to everyone. While it’s a structured, queue-based experience, it still has the essence of what makes surfing special. The atmosphere is friendly, and it’s incredibly inclusive. Depending on the setting, you can catch up to 20 waves an hour, making it a proper workout.

Since it’s freshwater, you don’t have the same buoyancy as the ocean, so you need plenty of volume in your board! It’s been a game-changer for keeping surf-fit without having to drive hours to the coast.

If you had a friend visiting for a weekend, what would you take them to do/see?

In the morning we’d have coffee and brunch at Burra Redland, then a midday surf session at The Wave, followed by Big Nath’s BBQ at the Tobacco Factory Market (the best in town). In the afternoon, we’d grab a beer on the terrace at The White Lion and enjoy the view of the Clifton Suspension Bridge. To wrap up the day, I’d take them to dinner at Wapping Wharf and choose from any of the 10 high-end restaurants housed in shipping containers. After that, King Street for live music and a few more drinks.

Bristol has a great mix of things to do, and the best part is how easy it is to get around on foot. It’s a city best explored by walking, stumbling across great spots along the way.

King Street. Photo / Visit West

What would the perfect Saturday look like for you in Bristol?

A slow morning with my wife, son, and dog – grabbing a good coffee and heading to the park. If everyone’s on their best behaviour, we’d swing by Panunzio’s for a gelato. Greville Smyth Park is a great spot for our little one to run around and do some squirrel spotting.

From there, we’d head into Clifton, stopping by Farro for some pastries before grabbing a burger from Milk Bun on the way home. If it’s a summer evening, we might finish the day with a walk around the harbourside or a pint at The Albion.

Have there been any major differences you’ve had to adjust to in Bristol or the UK?

The weather is the big one – winters are long, and daylight is in short supply. It was an adjustment at first, but Bristol has plenty to do indoors, especially when it comes to food and drink. I also noticed how different evenings are here compared to back home. In NZ, nights out tend to be more house-based, whereas in the UK, the pub culture is huge. A few pints at the local is a very socially accepted construct, and I’ve come to really enjoy that side of it.

Jake Heenan with his son Max at The Wave in Bristol. Photo / Supplied

What will you miss when you move back to Aotearoa?

The people, without a doubt. We’ve made incredible friends here, and that’s going to be the hardest part about leaving.

Beyond that, the accessibility of world-class cafés and restaurants has been a real treat. We can step out the door and have 20+ incredible spots within a 10-minute walk. That variety, especially in an independent-driven city like Bristol, is pretty special. I’ll also miss how easy it is to get around. Bristol is such a walkable city, and you can hop between buzzing neighbourhoods without needing a car. It’s been an amazing place to live, and I know we’ll be back before long.

Details

For more inspiration for Bristol travels, read an Insider’s Guide to Bristol or visit visitbristol.co.uk.