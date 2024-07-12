WHERE TO STAY

Book a villa stay with Plum Guide

Santorini’s beauty means it draws in the crowds but insiders will go beyond the most famous neighbourhoods of Oia and Fira and discover the island’s more low-key gems. The authentic village of Megalochori is home to sweet villas, white-washed buildings and blue-domed churches as well as pretty taverna-filled squares. The area is also known for its fabulous wineries and the established Gavalas is right in the heart of the village with wine tastings sessions from around 20 euros per person.

Plum Guide has an array of beautiful homes to book. If you are seeking the signature Cycladic vibes, take a look at the Secret Hideaway. With slick white exteriors and domed ceilings, it oozes the Greek island flair. Behind its cobalt blue doors you will find a cobbled courtyard garden surrounded by tumbling bougainvillaea, olive trees, and an outdoor heated jacuzzi.

Inside houses cool vaulted interiors with statement archways and neutral, earthy tones. There are two bedrooms, with the second bedroom and bathroom tucked away in a private guest house accessed just across the courtyard.

This Plum Guide villa features a charming cobbled courtyard garden adorned with tumbling bougainvillaea and olive trees, offering an outdoor heated Jacuzzi, perfect for a relaxing stay amidst the Cycladic vibes. Photo / Supplied

If you are after a dose of history, the two-bedroom Floral Feast dates back to the 19th century and was once owned by one of the island’s feudal landlords whose wealth stemmed from the export of vinsanto wine, which is still produced in Santorini to this day.

Traces of the home’s past can be seen in its heavy wooden doors, polished wood floors, vaulted ceilings and the original stone arch in the kitchen. Meanwhile, Ode to Grace, just outside Megalochori, is a more contemporary offering with four bedrooms and its own private pool.

Some of the Plum Stay villas come with a handy concierge service which will assist with everything from transfer to boat trips at the drop of a text message. Rock up for breakfast at Raki, explore the village and venture beyond to some of the island’s many attractions. Car hire is recommended for exploring Santorini further as taxis are on the pricey side.

Located just outside Megalochori, this contemporary Plum Guide villa boasts its own private pool and four bedrooms, providing a modern yet luxurious escape with all the comforts you might need. Photo / Supplied

Nobu Hotel and Restaurant, Santorini

On a rugged clifftop along the Oia-Fira trail, Greece’s first Nobu Hotel and Restaurant has a dual-level infinity pool, fitness studio and 25 rooms, suites and pool villas. It is the perfect size for nailing the understated luxury that Nobu does so well.

Suites are housed in whitewashed Cycladic style with minimalistic decor to focus on the dramatic vistas. Many of them have sweeping views of the Aegean and some of the best sunset views on the island.

Celebrating its roots, the restaurant serves iconic dishes in the most stunning sea-facing al fresco space. The resident DJ gets the tone just right, upping the tempo as the sun sets and guests are ready to dine in style. The black cod miso, yellowtail sashimi and king prawn tempura are just some of the mouth-watering sharing plates on the menu.

There is an excellent cocktail and wine list to accompany the cuisine. Leave space for dessert as the Nobu cappuccino is a must. Breakfast is served on the terrace with chia pudding, matsuhisa benedict or even the Nobu-style “full English” amongst highlights.

Greece’s first Nobu Hotel and Restaurant. Photo / Supplied

The Vasilicos

Formerly the private sanctuary of art collector Vasilis Valambous, this seven-bedroom retreat in Imerovigli still has the glow of a special hideaway. Vasilis’ daughter Daphne spent her childhood summers in the house but now shares this property with guests.

Every little detail is taken into consideration, from the pillow menu that is offered in advance to the upcycled blue calico keyrings that unlock the thoughtfully curated rooms. The moment you step inside this tranquil oasis, there is a sense of stumbling across one of the island’s most unique boutique hotels.

The Vasilicos in Imerovigli is now a unique boutique hotel run by Vasilis Valambous' daughter Daphne, who spent her childhood summers in the house. Photo / Supplied

Each of the rooms has its own vibe. The uppermost Pergola has a shady terrace for soaking up the views or there are three suites surrounding a shared pool which work well for groups and families.

A personal favourite is the lowermost Efta suite; a completely private cocoon, sitting prettily on the cliffside with uninterrupted sea views. Watching the sunset from your private terrace, which has its own little plunge pool and outdoor lounging cove, is truly extraordinary. The very view that travellers flock to the island to get a glimpse of is presented before you in a wonderfully intimate setting.

A delicious breakfast is also served on your terrace at the time of your choice. It’s just the spot for lunch too, where local ingredients and recipes shine. If you don’t want to leave (the chances are high), a caldera candelight dinner can be arranged in your suite. Daphne’s brother, Yiannis, runs the acclaimed Vassaltis Vineyards, so needless to say the wine list is on point.

Book way in advance as those already in on the secret are snapping up rooms throughout the season.

Formerly the private sanctuary of art collector Vasilis Valambous. Photo / Supplied

WHERE TO EAT & DRINK

Lycabettus

It does not get more romantic than this cobbled restaurant, perched on a cliff edge with endless views of the sea. In the famous town of Oia, this is the kind of spot that you will remember forever and the food is a match for the setting … or at least a close contender. Chef Christos Karagiannis’ cooking approach is defined by innovative flavour pairings enhanced by seasonal food and creative presentation. Go for sunset and spend the evening starstruck by your surroundings. lycabettusrestaurant.com

Ammoudi Fish Tavern

Framed between volcanic red rocks and the Aegean sea, Ammoudi Bay is a tiny fishing port located about 300 steps below Oia. At the bottom of a steep and winding set of steps, you will find a couple of dining spots with the most popular being this casual seafood tavern that is always buzzing. ammoudisantorini.com

Feggera

This restaurant is sweetly named after the age-old ritual of a Santorinian evening summer walk under the moonlight. On the rooftop terrace of an old mansion, in the heart of Megalochori, Feggera works just as well for a convivial dinner with friends as it does a date night. Aegean cuisine is made with organic Cretan ingredients to give traditional Santorinian recipes a fresh and flavourful flair. feggera.gr

Lycabettus offers endless sea views and an innovative menu by Chef Christos Karagiannis, making it one of the most romantic dining spots on the island. Photo / Supplied

Selene

This restaurant has been making waves on the island since it was founded in 1985 by the much respected Giorgos Hatzigiannakis. After several guises, it has found itself in a former Catholic monastery in Fira. The cloistered atrium is a magical setting for menus created by Michelin-star chef Ettore Botrini. Wine tastings and pairings, curated by Master of Wine Yiannis Karakasis, are the perfect accompaniment. selene.gr

Panigyri

This restaurant in Fira, only a short walk from the acclaimed caldera, has a laid-back yard with a seasonally focused Greek-inspired menu. Olive oil is the hero here, with a dedicated oil sommelier to guide you through the proceedings. The sourdough bread is proofed for 12 hours, and the fish and meat are slow-cooked in the wood oven. The cocktail list is on point too. panigyri-santorini.com

WHERE TO EXPLORE

A half-day or full-day catamaran caldera cruise sailing along the island is the ideal way to explore the wonders of Santorini. A five-hour semi-private option, priced at 160 euros per person with Yako Sailing (yakosailing.com), takes in the white and red beaches as well as the hot springs which can be found in the volcanic island in the middle of Santorini caldera. Take a dip next to the volcano, go for a snorkel or to bathe in the warm sulphate waters.

A Greek meal, cooked on board, is served with wines or soft drinks. If you are in the mood for some culture, a trip to the ancient ruins at Akrotiri will satisfy that craving. Or if shopping is more your scene, stroll along the bustling Oia for a mix of locally made pieces and trinkets to take home.

