SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Elton John performs at Allianz Stadium on January 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Elton John performs at Allianz Stadium on January 17, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

The Rocket Man star was given special exemption to break curfew at Sydney International Airport on Sunday.

The Private Jet belonging to Elton John was shown to have arrived at Sydney Airport at 12.44am after his final Australian show on Monday, well past the airport’s 11pm noise curfew.

The Daily Mail reported that Elton’s private Bombardier Global Express appeared in the airport’s ‘list of exempt aircraft”.

The Australian Federal Department of Infrastructure said a specific travel exemption was not granted to the private aircraft but rather to his BD-700 jet type.

The singer, 75, had just finished the last Australian show of his historic Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. With 333 shows scheduled for the world tour, the singer says it will be his final farewell.

Sir Elton John arrives in Christchurch ahead of his show this evening. Photo / George Heard

Having begun the tour five years ago in September 2018, The Tiny Dancer singer will be bowing out with a performance at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on 8 July.

The Bombardier aircraft touched down at Christchurch at 3.20pm today, for Elton John’s last ever New Zealand shows.

Having cut his performance short three years ago at the Spark Arena, suffering from “walking pneumonia”, the singer has unfinished business to attend to.

The singer has been enjoying his time ‘Down Under’.

Sir Elton John is heading back to Sydney today from The #Whitsundays with his Gama Aviation Bombardier Global Express bizjet M-EDZE ‘scheduled’ to leave Hamilton Island Airport at 1pm on New Years Day (STC). #HamiltonIsland #HaymanIsland #Whitsunday #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/olpVIFAtuG — cqplanespotting (@cqplanespotting) December 31, 2022

It is believed Sir Elton John spent new year in the Whitsunday Islands after the plane was spotted departing Hamilton Island on 1 January Bound for Sydney.

With two days between shows in Christchurch and Auckland the performer will be making the most of his final farewell to New Zealand.