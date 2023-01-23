The penthouse suite is allegedly the world's largest luxury hotel room. Photo / Atlantis The Royal Dubai

Beyoncé has certainly earned her nickname Queen Bey after living like royalty during a recent trip to UAE.

Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal hotel hired the Grammy-winning pop star for one hour to perform at their opening celebration.

Unsurprisingly, the world-famous singer doesn’t come cheap; Beyoncé was paid US$24 million for the performance and stayed in the ultra-luxury resort’s best room. Called the “Royal Mansion”, the suite is as famous as its guest and known for being the largest in the world.

The 1,128 square-metre, 4-bedroom penthouse is split into two levels and comes with an infinity pool, marble bathrooms, a personal butler, 800-thread count silk bedlinens and a US$100,000 (NZ$154,000) price tag per night.

One of several bedrooms in the penthouse suite, with 500-800 thread count silk linens. Photo / Atlantis The Royal Dubai

Although, you also get a private elevator and foyer, walk-in wardrobes, a library and outdoor kitchen, complimentary breakfast and space to host 12 people for dinner. So, for stars as wealthy as Beyoncé, perhaps it’s worth the money.

One of the lounge areas in the penthouse. Photo / Atlantis The Royal Dubai

Atlantis The Royal opened this weekend with a star-studded VIP party with guests like Kendall Jenner, Rebel Wilson and Amir Khan, as well as media and, of course, Beyoncé.

She is yet to post about the experience on Instagram to her 292 million followers, however, Atlantis The Royal didn’t hold back from sharing on social media.

“The Royal welcomes The Queen. @beyonce” posted the hotel’s official account on Sunday, with a photo of the singer in an opulent gold dress.

The hotel takes luxury to the extreme, with 795 rooms that start at US$850 per night. While The Royal Mansion is the best of the best, guests can also stay in one of 44 other luxury suites that come with features like private infinity pools.