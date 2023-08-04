Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie. Photo / Warner Bros.

If you know the song Push by Matchbox Twenty off by heart, always carry a pair of rollerblades and typically have few thoughts, a luxury resort in the Maldives wants you.

Coco Bodu Hithi has announced its search to hire one lucky person for the important job of ‘beach’.

Those who have seen the Barbie movie will recognise the scene when Ken epically fails at catching a wave and defends himself by saying his job isn’t ‘surfing’. In fact, it isn’t even lifeguard. It’s “just beach”.

Coco Bodu Hithi, a high-end resort in North Malé Atoll, is looking for one lucky applicant to do just that for 10 days.

Much like Ken, the ‘employee’s’ only responsibility will be relaxing and enjoying the atmosphere. Return flights will be covered, as well as full board and meals.

But make no mistake, despite lacking any legitimate responsibilities, the role is still extremely important to the hotel, according to Coco Collection’s director of marketing Shafa Shabeer.

“Beach is one of the most important jobs in the Maldives and at Coco Bodu Hithi, we have a lot of Beach,” Shabeer said.

“We look forward to seeing the Kenergy that entrants bring to their applications, and can’t wait to welcome the successful Beach candidate to Coco Bodu Hithi.”

Considering how important the job is, it’s no surprise there is a list of requirements applicants must meet before submitting a 150-word application declaring why they are “Kenough” for the role.

According to the application page, requirements include: